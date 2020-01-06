Rich Performances, Affordable (or Free) Tickets

Just because the weather turned colder, it doesn’t mean all the great free music, dance and performance options in New York drop off the calendar. They just move indoors. Recent medical studies say that attending cultural events lengthens lives. Here are some suggestions – free or around $10 and under – to keep you going strong.

Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium series celebrates its 10th year of free, live performances Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. through the spring. With eclectic, accomplished artists that range from Brooklyn composer/guitarist Kaki King, to 2019 Latin Grammy winners C4 Trío, to tropical dance rhythms by Los Cumpleaños, and a new interpretation of the Gershwins' classic – “Porgy & Bess The AstroBlack Trapfish Row Variations” – by Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber, to Endea Owens, Lincoln Center’s Emerging Artist of 2019, there are plenty of new and exciting sounds. lincolncenter.org/atrium

See tomorrow's stars of classical music now at the 2020 Julliard Chamberfest. From January 13th through the 15th, seven concerts featuring 131 Juilliard musicians fresh from an intensive winter-break rehearsal schedule will be presented. Tickets are $10, with the exception of the free "Wednesday at One" concert in Alice Tully Hall on January 15. juilliard.edu/event/140211/chamberfest-2020

Lots of musicians are singing praise and making joyful sounds this season. The renowned Yale Schola Cantorum returns to the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola for "Christ is Born" with music by Tallis, Poulenc, Howells, Bax, and Tavener in a program celebrating Epiphany on Saturday, January 25th at 2:00 p.m.. It's free and no tickets are needed. ignatius.nyc/cs-event/yale-schola-cantorum/

Mames Babegenush, award-winners at the International Jewish Music Festival , fuse jazz, klezmer and dance music at Mehanata Bulgarian Bar on Ludlow Street on Saturday, January 11 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $5. mehanatanyc.com/event/mames-babegenush-live-music-dance-party-at-mehanata/

The Harlem Gospel Choir’s Martin Luther King Day Celebration takes place at Sony Hall on January 20th. Tickets start at $12.50 for what's described as a foot-stomping, hand-clapping gospel show by a legendary choir that's performed internationally for royalty, as well as at home, for President Obama. goldstar.com/events/new-york-ny/the-harlem-gospel-choirs-martin-luther-king-day-celebration-tickets

The Guggenheim's Works and Process new season opened with a gala on January 6th, but regular performances start on January 13th with two commissioned premieres by Les Ballet Afrik and Ephrat Asherie Dance. This year, for the first time, to make the shows more accessible, a digital lottery for up to two $10 tickets per person will be held. Look for offerings that range from The Metropolitan Opera's "Agrippina" by Handel to insider insights on cutting-edge ballet and theater. guggenheim.org/event/event_series/works-process

Be the first to see Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre's "Hindsight" before its world premiere in March. Their open rehearsal offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a new work and the artistic process that goes into it. In "Hindsight," choreographer Selwyn draws from memory, reflections, and thoughts on history and the future. Meet the troupe at a reception that follows. January 15th at 6:3o p.m. at The Ailey Studios, free with RSVP. amandaselwyndance.org/openrehearsal-winter2020/

Women of Color on Broadway is an organization just over a year old, dedicated to supporting and celebrating women of African, Latin, and Asian descent who work in musical theatre. Tony winners LaChanze (The Color Purple) and Melba Moore (Purlie) will be honored with awards on February 10th at The Cooper Union's Great Hall. The event is free with RSVP (first come, first served) and will include performances by Amber Gray (Hadestown), Celia Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Kayla Davion (The Tina Turner Musical), Aléna Watters (The CHER Show), Shoba Narayan (Wicked), Darlesia Cearcy (Once On This Island), Linah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Kuhoo Verma (Medusa the Musical), Genesis Collado (Over Here!), Barbara Douglas, and Vanisha Gould. www.eventbrite.com/e/women-of-color-on-broadway-live-from-the-cooper-unions-great-hall-tickets-86393989749#tickets