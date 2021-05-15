Meet the people who keep New York running. For thirteen years now, our newspapers joined forces with 32BJ SEIU to shine a spotlight on the doormen, porters, supers and security officers who keep our buildings safe and clean.

And over the past year, they have never been more critical to the life of our city. Many of our honorees were deemed essential from day one – and even throughout the pandemic’s most uncertain days, they came to work to sanitize lobbies, accept packages, and keep our buildings secure.

Watch the 2021 Building Service Worker Awards, and learn more about each honoree by clicking to read their profiles below.