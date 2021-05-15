x
The 2021 Building Service Worker Awards

Watch the 2021 Building Service Worker Awards, and read more about each winner.

| 15 May 2021 | 05:36
Meet the people who keep New York running. For thirteen years now, our newspapers joined forces with 32BJ SEIU to shine a spotlight on the doormen, porters, supers and security officers who keep our buildings safe and clean.
And over the past year, they have never been more critical to the life of our city. Many of our honorees were deemed essential from day one – and even throughout the pandemic’s most uncertain days, they came to work to sanitize lobbies, accept packages, and keep our buildings secure.
Watch the 2021 Building Service Worker Awards, and learn more about each honoree by clicking to read their profiles below.

West Side Doorman of the Year: Butch Brown

Doorwoman of the Year: Vivette Chin

Building Cleaner of the Year: Sondra Edwards

Downtown Doorman of the Year: Antonio Garriga

The Idrissa Camara Award for Public Security Officer of the Year: Kenny Nieves

Cleaner of the Year: Dulce Martinez

Public School Cleaner of the Year: Norma Martinez

Window Washer of the Year: Erik Neilssen

Outer Borough Residential Worker of the Year: Ralph Osorio

Airport Worker of the Year: Teresa Peralta

Building Manager of the Year: John Riordan

Private Security Officer of the Year: Daniel Rodriguez

East Side Doorman of the Year: Victor Rodriguez

Life Saver Award: Jose Soto

Porter of the Year: Joel Valdez

Super of the Year: Maximo Vazquez