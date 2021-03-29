Krueger Endorses Two Candidates in Council Race

In the very competitive District 5 City Council race, State Sen. Liz Krueger is endorsing two candidates who she says have displayed a commitment to serving the Upper East Side community.

Krueger, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, announced Monday her support for Tricia Shimamura and Kim Moscaritolo. The two are among seven total Democrats vying to replace Council Member Ben Kallos as he finishes his final term representing the UES and Roosevelt Island. Krueger’s is one of the first dual endorsements in the District 5 race, and a reminder of how ranked-choice – which allows voters to select more than one candidate and rank them by preference – is influencing the 2021 elections.

“If we are going to succeed in the face of the challenges and opportunities ahead, we need leaders on the Council who have fought for this community on the ground and will advance bold, progressive policies that benefit everyone,” Krueger said in her statement endorsing the pair of candidates. “They’ve shown up time and again, standing up for the local issues that matter to us, and fighting for a more transparent and responsive government.”

Krueger praised both candidates, saying they have already put in work to serve Upper East Side families. In speaking about Shimamura, the former Deputy Chief of Staff to Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Krueger pointed to her experience as a social worker and service as a member of Community Board 8.

“I have seen Shimamura fight tirelessly for this community,” said Krueger.

Similarly, Krueger lauded Moscaritolo, who has worked as a journalist for CNN and Bloomberg TV, for what she has accomplished as Democratic District Leader in the 76th Assembly district.

“Moscaritolo has advocated for her neighbors for years, standing up to the gun lobby, protecting our small businesses, and fighting for accountability in city and state government,” said Krueger.

Krueger is encouraging voters to rank Moscaritolo and Shimamura as their top two choices on their ballots, but declined to designate one candidate as the top choice overall.

“I’m excited to support both of these women because I’ve seen their consistent dedication to our community and their vision for a City Council that truly serves New Yorkers,” she said.

Both women thanked the state senator, whose district contains much of the Upper East Side, for her endorsement and promised to work with her to better the community if elected.

The primary election is scheduled to take place June 22.

