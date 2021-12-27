$!Most Read Stories of 2021

1. High Blood Pressure and Your Kidneys
Aug. 11: Hypertension is bad for heart and brain – and can also lead to kidney damage
Click here to read the full story...
-----
2. The Clash at Carmine’s
Sept. 27: An encounter over vaccine proof becomes more complex after claims of racial profiling
3. The Delta Variant Arrives
July 2: New version of the coronavirus has muscled earlier variants out of its way
4. Setting a New Barre for the Ballet
Feb. 9: New York City Ballet’s Sara Mearns on what it means to be a ballerina during a pandemic
5. BLM on the Ballot
Oct. 24: In his City Council race, Jomo Williams calls for addressing issues of racism and criminal justice
6. ‘I’m Going to be Running a Very Distinctive Campaign’
Apr. 26: Rana Abdelhamid talks about building a diverse coalition in an “expansive” district
7. West Village Residents Push Back Against Outdoor Dining
Oct. 21: Mayor moves to make open restaurants permanent in 2023, but CB2 members are among fiercest critics
8. A New Mayoral Agenda
Jan. 4: Political newcomer Zach Iscol touts his military and business experience as pluses
9. A Blow to the Seaport Project
Jan. 15: LPC declines to act on Howard Hughes Corporation’s development applications
10. Seaport Case Dismissed
Oct. 6: NYS Supreme Court says lawsuit challenging LPC signoff on plan is too early in land use process