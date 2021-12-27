x
Most Read Stories of 2021

Stories about health and politics captured the attention of Downtown readers online. But articles on outdoor dining concerns and the South Street Seaport controversy also appear on this top 10 list.

1. High Blood Pressure and Your Kidneys

Aug. 11: Hypertension is bad for heart and brain – and can also lead to kidney damage

2. The Clash at Carmine’s

Sept. 27: An encounter over vaccine proof becomes more complex after claims of racial profiling

3. The Delta Variant Arrives

July 2: New version of the coronavirus has muscled earlier variants out of its way

4. Setting a New Barre for the Ballet

Feb. 9: New York City Ballet’s Sara Mearns on what it means to be a ballerina during a pandemic

5. BLM on the Ballot

Oct. 24: In his City Council race, Jomo Williams calls for addressing issues of racism and criminal justice

6. ‘I’m Going to be Running a Very Distinctive Campaign’

Apr. 26: Rana Abdelhamid talks about building a diverse coalition in an “expansive” district

7. West Village Residents Push Back Against Outdoor Dining

Oct. 21: Mayor moves to make open restaurants permanent in 2023, but CB2 members are among fiercest critics

8. A New Mayoral Agenda

Jan. 4: Political newcomer Zach Iscol touts his military and business experience as pluses

9. A Blow to the Seaport Project

Jan. 15: LPC declines to act on Howard Hughes Corporation’s development applications

10. Seaport Case Dismissed

Oct. 6: NYS Supreme Court says lawsuit challenging LPC signoff on plan is too early in land use process

