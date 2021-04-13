Remembering Paul Feinman

New York lost one of its best and brightest this month with the passing of NY Court of Appeals Judge Paul Feinman. There was no stronger supporter or advocate for him than Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney. In 2017, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed him to the state’s highest court, Maloney had a reception for him at her home. When reached for comment, the congresswoman said that she was” devastated by the loss” of her friend, “the trailblazing NY Court of Appeals Judge Paul Feinman who served New York State with fairness, dignity, and an acute appreciation for the application of the law. Throughout Judge Feinman’s illustrious career, equality was at the cornerstone of every decision he made, and his appointment to the New York State Court of Appeals was an historic moment. I am so proud to have been a friend of Judge Feinman who served with such distinction on our state’s highest court. My heart goes out to his husband Robert.”