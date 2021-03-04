Thank your doorman, security guard, or super with an award nomination

This spring, the Building Service Worker Awards Ceremony is changing things up – for the first time ever, the event will be hosted online with an unlimited number of attendees in the audience on Thursday, May 13 2021.

Every year, 32BJ SEIU teams up with Our Town, The West Side Spirit, Our Town Downtown, and The Chelsea News to recognize those who keep our city running: from doormen and security guards, to office cleaners and window washers.

Nominations are now open for all categories. Recognize your doorman, building cleaner, super, or security guard with a nomination. All winners will be profiled in the newspaper, given an award, and recognized at the event.

To nominate your building worker, and sign up to attend the virtual event, visit: www.bsw-awards.com