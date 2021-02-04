A Show of Strength for Shimamura

In a show of grassroots support, City Council candidate Tricia Shimamura announced endorsements from 50 community leaders Thursday, including those from NYCHA residents, small business owners and labor advocates.

It’s the latest show of strength from Shimamura – who already nabbed the endorsement of Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, her former boss – in a field with seven other candidates all vying to succeed term-limited Council Member Ben Kallos in District 5 on the Upper East Side.

“Over the last year and a half, my campaign has worked tirelessly to engage voters from all across our district. This incredible group, including young activists, parents, and seniors, represent the strength and diversity of our community,” Shimamura said of the long list of endorsements. “I am honored to have their support and I cannot wait to continue to partner with each of them to be a true neighborhood voice on the City Council.”

Of the endorsements, notable names include: Nancy Ploeger, former president of Manhattan Chamber of Commerce; Russell Squire, former president of Lexington Democratic Club; Jordan Wouk, transportation activist; Nir Cohen, UES small business owner; and Robin Strashun, senior services activist.

“I have worked with Tricia for over a decade, addressing health, equity, and issues impacting our communities’ seniors,” said Strashun, who serves as the volunteer coordinator for Search and Care. “Tricia is an activist, not just a talker, and her priorities reflect our community’s diverse needs.”

Squire applauded Shimamura for her work ethic, saying she would bring that same drive to the Council.

“From fighting for the East River Esplanade to working with our small businesses, Tricia has a dedicated history of service to our community,” said Squire.

Currently, Shimamura serves as the Director of Government Affairs at Columbia University and as the vice chair for Community Board 8.

She has also been endorsed by Vote Mama PAC, which supports mothers with young children who are running for office, and 21 in ‘21, a grassroots group helping to elect women to City Council, and the East River Democratic Club.

In June, Shimamura will face off against Chris Sosa, Billy Freeland, Joshua Kravitz, Rebecca Lamorte, Kim Moscaritolo and Julie Menin in the Democratic Primary election.