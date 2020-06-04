A First Trip Back to FiDi

Since returning home from a train trip across Canada in mid-March, I have followed Governor Cuomo’s suggestion to stay close to home. On June 1, my first travel on NYC Transit’s subway took me to lower Broadway, near the World Trade Center, a distance of about seven miles. The Transit Authority is cleaning and sanitizing their equipment by what I saw; the photos above document my trip with observations about the transit system. I was glad to see the MTA is certainly doing all they can to keep the city moving.