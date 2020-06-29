x
A Safe and Healthy Mission

29 Jun 2020 | 10:00
    Jessica Lappin (right) and Ric Clark from Downtown Alliance handing out face masks in Lower Manhattan on June 18, 2020. ( Photo: Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen / Alliance for Downtown New York)
    Distributing face masks to local businesses. ( Photo courtesy of Alliance for Downtown New York)
    Sanitizer station at Fulton Street subway Station. ( Photo courtesy of Alliance for Downtown New York)

The Alliance for Downtown New York, the nonprofit business improvement district for Lower Manhattan, has always centered its work on keeping the neighborhood clean and safe. Continuing this effort in the COVID-19 era now includes public health measures. The Alliance is piloting sanitizing stations throughout the district near public transportation sites; posting clear signage in public spaces and along 40 sidewalk passages to help pedestrians navigate the neighborhood’s narrow passages while maintaining safe distances from others; and distributing 50,000 masks to as many as 300 local businesses through donations from Fosun and the City of New York.

“New challenges require new tools” said Jessica Lappin, president of the Alliance for Downtown New York. “New Yorkers need to be able to safely move about within the district and be comfortable visiting local businesses, therefore our historic and walkable streets have to be clean, safe and healthy.”

Sanitizing stations and signage began rolling out in June at more than 40 locations in Lower Manhattan. The Alliance will monitor and adjust placements as needed, and all high-contact physical surfaces will be disinfected and deep-cleaned on a regular basis.

Distribution of face masks began on a first-come, first-served basis to businesses within the Downtown-Lower Manhattan business improvement district. If a business within BID would like to request a delivery of masks, please contact the Alliance’s Director of Storefront Engagement Heather Ducharme at hducharme@downtownny.com. Individuals seeking masks can find more information at https://www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/resources/facecoverings.page.

10 Sanitizing Stations in Lower Manhattan:
· R/W World Trade Center Station (NWC Park Pl/Church St)
· A/C/4/5 Fulton Street Station (SWC Dey St/B’way)
· A/C/4/5 Fulton Transit Center (SEC John St/B’way)
· A/C/2/3 Fulton Street Station (SWC Fulton/William Sts)
· 2/3 Wall Street Station (NEC Wall/William Sts)
· J Broad Street Station (SEC Wall/Broad Sts)
· 4/5 Wall Street Station (NWC Rector St/B’way)
· 4/5 Bowling Green Station (Bowling Green South Entrance)
· R/W Whitehall Street Station (NWC Whitehall St/State St)
· Coenties Slip Plaza and Park (Coenties Slip/Water St)