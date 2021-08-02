A Vaccine Success Story

New York City has quickly become the vaccinated hot spot of the country, with 54 percent of all individuals fully vaxxed and 59 percent with at least one dose. This is reflected in the boom of restaurant and cafe openings, return of tourists, and large numbers of people outside without masks. Nowhere are these developments more noticeable than Manhattan, which is the city’s most vaccinated borough. With 66 percent of people fully vaccinated and 71 percent with at least one dose, Manhattan surpasses the other boroughs, especially Brooklyn, which has a mere 48 percent of its population fully vaccinated. Downtown Manhattan, in conjunction with the rest of the borough, boasts impressive vaccination rates that speak to the dedication of its community in getting rid of COVID outbreaks.

However, last Tuesday the CDC adjusted its guidelines on masking, stating that in light of the Delta variant, vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors in areas where there is a high percentage of cases. Currently, NYC meets the guidelines for indoor masking, as last week every borough recorded over 50 cases– the CDC’s threshold for a virus hot spot.

Downtown neighborhoods all have a full vaccination rate above 60 percent. The Financial District is the area’s most vaccinated, with a remarkable 100 percent vaccination rate. At the other end of the scale, North Battery Park City is the least vaccinated neighborhood, with 60.5 percent of residents fully vaxxed and 64.75 percent with at least one shot. Unsurprisingly, demographic information shows that individuals aged 65-74 are the greatest age group to be vaccinated, a testament to the time and effort the city has put into protecting its seniors from COVID.

An additional explanation as to why Downtown Manhattan has such high vaccination rates is the enormous availability of vaccine sites, from pharmacies to pop-up trucks, that people can go to for their shots. Downtown’s density means that people don’t have to travel far to find their local clinic and often stumble upon a vaccine site without even planning to. This, combined with NYC’s ad campaign and information base to get New Yorkers vaccinated, has proven very effective in areas with a large commercial and pedestrian presence. In fact, so many people have made use of Downtown’s pop-up clinics that many have recently shut down due to the drop in demand.

Downtown is a destination for commuters and tourists as well as residents, so the inevitability of person-to-person contact produces a greater COVID risk for the unvaccinated. Compared with more spacious areas of NYC that don’t get as much commercial attention, many Downtown residents are obliged to get vaccinated not only for themselves, but to help restore community life.

Businesses’ response to increased vaccination rates has been largely mixed, as many stores and restaurants still post signs outside their doors asking people to wear masks inside. However, many vendors are less strict about this rule than their initial message might lead you to believe. There is a rise of “mask recommended” or “unvaccinated people wear masks” signs, showing the different circumstances vaccinated and unvaccinated people now have to deal with. While more and more people are getting vaccinated, the rise of the Delta variant ensures that this situational disparity is only going to get worse, as the unvaccinated are the most vulnerable group.

For now, masks remain virtually nonexistent on the streets of busy, wealthy neighborhoods such as Soho and Tribeca, mainly worn by servers or retail employees. This, as well as the lack of pop-up clinics in less wealthy neighborhoods, points to the economic imbalance that COVID exacerbates, separating the people who can afford to shed masks and those that must continue working in potentially dangerous conditions. In the near future, there may be a rise in indoor masking if the Delta variant makes its way into NYC’s vulnerable pockets. For now, though, New Yorkers downtown are largely enjoying their newfound freedom and taking in the fresh – albeit hot – air of the summertime.