Candidate Q&A’s: Jenny Low and Tiffany Winbush

With City Council Member Margaret Chin finishing her final term in office, a long list of candidates are lining up to be her replacement. The diverse district encompasses Chinatown, the financial district, South Street Seaport, Lower East Side, TriBeCa, and SoHo. This is the first in a series of interviews with the District 1 candidates.

LOW: “I GET IT DONE”

Jenny Low immigrated to the United States with her family when she was 12 years old, learning English while attending school. She later built a career in finance at JP Morgan Chase and served for 30 years on the board of the Chinese-American Planning Council. Most recently, Low has served in a government role, overseeing internal operation at the City Council out of Speaker Corey Johnson’s office.

Why are you running for City Council in District 1?

I have experience in the corporate, nonprofit and public sectors, that will be tremendously helpful in being part of the deliberation and discussion on how we get out of this pandemic and how we recover as a city, and also of course, as a district in Lower Manhattan. When the pandemic hit, I jumped in and I helped support the community in multiple ways, and that includes finding ways to help low income seniors and families who have EBT cards when they couldn’t get out to go buy food. We worked with a team of volunteers to deliver free culturally sensitive meals to homebound seniors and families. We need people who have a track record of being successful in community, and I’m one of those people. And it is because of the work I’ve done that over all these years that people have asked me to run for office. Now with the devastation caused by the pandemic, I’m ready to get off the sideline and get to the City Council, and start working day one without any training.

The central issue in every race this year is recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – if you’re elected, what kind of policies would you pursue to help workers, families and small businesses get back on their feet?

Among my top five priorities is helping working families recover and help small business get back on their feet. We need to help people find jobs, to help prepare them, train them with skills to be able to take on jobs that have a living wage and in those industries where there are union jobs. Many small businesses shut down when the city shut down, but in Chinatown, we shut down well before the shutdown racist rhetoric that the White House occupant at the time kept spreading and disseminating.

But it’s not just Chinatown, it’s on the Lower East Side, it’s Lower Manhattan and further downtown in FiDi and Tribeca. Sadly, more and more store keeps closing so what we need to do is we need to really work with not just the [Small Business Administration] that’s providing [Paycheck Protection Program] and economic relief, but we need to be more proactive in helping businesses revitalize themselves. [The city’s Small Business Services] needs to be able to provide language assistance to business owners. Many business owners are immigrants. Many of them are not proficient in English, they may not even be able to get on the internet. If they don’t have internet access, they need to get internet access. So the SBS ambassadors - they need to have ambassadors who speak the language of the neighborhood. They need to be able to speak Spanish, Chinese languages and they need to be able to speak Bengali. We need these businesses to reopen.

Over the course of the year there’s been an uptick in gun violence and other sorts of violent crime, but at the same time there remains a call to reform the NYPD – how you negotiate those two needs of keeping the city safe while reforming policing?

Police misconduct and brutality has hurt many, many people across the city, especially black and brown communities. We need to reform the NYPD, and try to get that trust back in the community. What I believe we need to do is reallocate some of their budget, incorporate programs for the youth: providing them with after school programs, mentorships, and internship program. That will help them stay on the path to becoming a productive member of the community. And I strongly believe that the police should not be the leading responder to mental health crisis incidents. We need mental health professionals. We also need to have check and balance within the police department. We need to give authority to the Civilian Complaint Review Board so they can execute the recommendations upon completion of a review or investigation in which an officer is found violating the law or common rule.

Howard Hughes Corporation’s proposal to build a 324-foot tower within the South Street Seaport Historic District has divided neighbors downtown. Is that a project you support, why or why not?

I have come to the conclusion that this project is not a project that I will support. I am opposed to it in the way that it is presented. That height is out of sync with that area of the Seaport. I believe we need to keep the South Street Seaport in a way that is respectful, and also showcases the legacy of this part of the city for generations to come. So, building another glass tower there or another high rise building that is beyond what is currently zoned for is not something that I will support. For the developers who say, “Oh, we’re gonna provide affordable housing,” ... they’re not providing a whole lot of affordable housing there. It started with 100 or so units and now it’s down to 70 units in the last proposal that they have presented. That’s an insult. I don’t know how else to say it. They can build to the current zoning or they can get the transfer rights to build further into other parts of Lower Manhattan where there are available spaces. If the project is to be built here, I would only support it if the height is kept to the current zoning.

What’s something not related to your platform that you want voters to know about you?

When I first came to this country, my grandmother had a little coffee shop in Chinatown. The coffee shop wasn’t making a whole lot of money. But when people in need came in and ate, and she didn’t charge them. When there were people in need, she helped. So she instilled in her four grandkids that no matter what we have or how much we have, we always help people. That really stuck with me and with the other kids, and I’ve been volunteering since I was 13 years old. So I am someone who if I see something and if I can do something about it, I get it done.

WINBUSH: “THE CONNECTOR”

Originally from Louisiana, Tiffany Winbush moved to New York 15 years ago to build a career in marketing communications. She’s since made lower Manhattan home, raising two children with her husband in the financial district and serving three terms on Community Board 1. She says she’s running in part to address the affordability crisis that’s driving families and working people out of the city.

Why are you running for City Council in District 1?

I decided to run for City Council because I feel that there are a lot of people who are similar to me and to my family; we are putting a foothold in our career, we are raising families, and trying to do what’s right. But our voices necessarily aren’t always being heard in the process because oftentimes we’re just so busy, heads down, trying to live and trying to survive. I really want to be a voice for those all across our community.

District One is a very diverse district where we have some of the most expensive neighborhoods in the country right here in the district, but we also have working class historic neighborhoods in the Lower East Side and Chinatown. We really need to get to a point where District One is no longer a silo where some parts of the district are being heard because they are able to amplify their voices, or because they have the time, they have the money, and they may have whatever resources. We collectively need to work together as a district if our entire community is going to move forward and revive ourselves after COVID-19.

The central issue in every race this year is recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – if you’re elected, what kind of policies would you pursue to help workers, families and small businesses get back on their feet?

First, what we have to do what we need to do as a city, and the leadership within our city, to convince more people that they need to get vaccinated so that we can potentially get to herd immunity, at a minimum as a city, even if as a country that’s not possible. [And] I would say small business COVID relief ... Small businesses are the backbone of so many of our communities. Yes, they are getting some resources with things like low interest loans, long term loan forgiveness, and things of that nature, but I’m really an advocate of small business grants I would include no-strings-attached money in the hands of business owners so that they can do what they need to do in order to once again prosper in our city. Certainly rules and regulations have to be in place, but they cannot be so strict that small business owners are not able to thrive.

Over the course of the year there’s been an uptick in gun violence and other sorts of violent crime, but at the same time there remains a call to reform the NYPD – how you negotiate those two needs of keeping the city safe while reforming policing?

There’s no question that we have to reimagine the way that we do policing, not only in New York City, it is really all across our nation, because it is more so the cultural aspects of policing that more than anything. Even our current police officers are saying, “You’re asking us to do too much; you’re asking us to investigate violent crimes, you’re asking us to deal with the homeless, you’re asking us to deal with mental health.” So when I say reimagine our police and our public safety, let’s take things off of their plate that’s going to take them away from really focusing on trying to quell some of the most violent are happening in our community. And I often say to people that people get to community and that If a community is experiencing high amounts of crime and violence, it is very likely that that community is also under-resourced. So what type of resources does that community need? Do those residents need jobs and well-paying jobs that are offering full-time hours so they can get access to health care and access to stable housing? So let’s look at those communities that are experiencing high violence of crime, and see what is it that they’re lacking in as far as resources so that we can get those resources to them.

Howard Hughes Corporation’s proposal to build a 324-foot tower within the South Street Seaport Historic District has divided neighbors downtown. Is that a project you support, why or why not?

I do not support the current plans at 250 Water Street, and I say that not because I am anti-development. I know that there are some factions of the community who believe they shouldn’t build at all ... But with that being said, the seaport is a historic district and there are rules and regulations in place for building in a historic district for a reason. The developers should have been empowered to build based on the rules and regulations that are already in place versus being given the opportunity to go far over the height limit and other aspects of what they plan to do. When we start to change those rules and regulations for one particular developer, especially in historic districts, that sets a precedent for what other developers are able to get in other historic districts.

What other issues are top of mind for you?

Affordable housing is right there at the top. Moving forward, we need to ensure that any new development has much more deeply affordable housing so that people can make this place their home and live here. I think that we can probably take the lead of what other cities are doing like in Austin and I think San Francisco, where they’re really looking at these vacant hotels that have no possibility of coming back into the market [after COVID] and converting them to deeply affordable housing. This could help young professionals, this could help low income families, and it could potentially help people who are restarting their life after incarceration or our unsheltered neighbors, whatever it may be.

What’s something not related to your platform that you want voters to know about you?

I come from a family of helpers. It’s just you know something that’s always been ingrained in me. We used to do things from sharing with you know resources we have for food because people were experiencing food insecurity to educating our neighbors about voting and getting them on the polls. And those experiences growing up has really led me to be what a lot of my close friends call me: “the connector.” Essentially what that means is that if I run into someone who needs something, and either I can help them or I know someone that’s going to help them, we’re going to make it work. We’re going to put those two parties together and we’re going to put those resources together to make sure that people have what they need.