Commitment Day at Asphalt Green

20 Jan 2020 | 11:03
    Back row (left to right): Diana Bates, Taiyo De Jong, Isabel Gormley, Eugenio Massari, Adell Sabovic, Dylan Rhee, Kai Yamamoto, Jonathan Choi. Front row (from left to right): Charlotte Krevitt, Sophia Zhang, Marley Orange, Elana Greenberg, Elise Fong, Lauren Eng, Amelia Butler, Maya Milrod. ( Photo courtesy of Asphalt Green)
Sixteen members of the AGUA Swim Team announced their college commitments at a special event at Asphalt Green's Upper East Side campus on January 16. Many of the athletes will be attending the nation’s most prestigious universities and top collegiate swim programs. The class has excelled at the world, national, and local levels. The team’s accolades include:

* One FINA World Junior Swimming Championships medalist

* Two world top-100 performances

* Eight world 18 and under top-100 performances

* One US Junior National Team member

* One Junior National Champion

* Seven Scholastic All-Americans

* 12 Metropolitan Swimming Records

“This is a special class of athletes," Head Coach David Rodriguez said. "They shined at the highest levels of competition, and their successes speak to their work ethic ... They are exceptional competitors, leaders, and teammates and have bright futures ahead of them in the pool, classroom, and beyond.”