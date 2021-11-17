Corlears Launches Learn. Play. Grow. Center

Corlears School launched free public programming open to all NYC families on Saturday, October 16. The Chelsea preschool and elementary school building is open to young children and their families as the Learn. Play. Grow. Center over 13 Saturdays through May. An opening ceremony and a panel discussion titled “Why Community Play Spaces are Critical NOW!” moderated by Erin Billups, Spectrum News National Health Reporter, took place at the event, attended by families from across the city.

During the remaining LPG Saturdays, families can register for a number of programming options provided by local, community-minded nonprofits and businesses:

· New York Live Arts: Movement-based artistic programming. In alignment with Corlears’ collective commitment to support the creative identities of young people, these 60-minute sessions explore the world of ideas through movement, theater and storytelling. Ages 4 – 12.

· Arts For All: Theater classes. Through Arts For All’s Artistic Residency Program, LPG is bringing actress and professional teaching artist Laurence Checkler to use interactive storytelling and multi-sensory theater activities to develop children’s creative skills. Ages 4 – 7.

· The GIANT Room: STEAM activities. In this arts and creative tech workshop, families can create a mural full of exotic and local flora using techniques inspired by children’s author Herve Tullet. Then they’ll imagine how these gardens might be realized via modes of science, arts and engineering. Ages 3 – 12.

· Love Child Yoga: With these music and movement classes, tiny dancers will be in their element as teachers emphasize coordination, team-building, listening and safe play skills. Ages 6 months – 6 years.

In addition to offering classrooms, a natural playground and community programming, Corlears has organized opportunities for parents and caregivers to connect and learn together through interactive workshops, parenting classes and forums.

The best part? There are drop-off activities available for children during these workshops.

Upcoming workshops are on Dec. 4 and Jan. 8. To register:

https://www.hisawyer.com/corlears-school/schedules/activity-set/26654