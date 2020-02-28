Coronavirus and the City

As February drew to a close, the coronavirus pandemic that began in China had spread to 50 countries, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. More than 82,000 cases and 2,800 deaths had been reported, the vast majority of them in China. Japan closed all of its schools for about a month.

The U.S. markets plunged precipitously, the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

The head of the World Health Organization said that "we're at a decisive point" and called for countries to "act aggressively now."

President Donald Trump announced that Vice President Mike Pence would oversee the nation's response to the COVID-19 virus, and the White House requested $2.5 billion for vaccine development, treatment and protective equipment.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would ask state lawmakers to approve $40 million to help state health officials respond to the virus. Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Health officials held a meeting at City Hall on Wednesday to discuss coronavirus preparedness. To date, no people have been diagnosed with the virus in New York City.

Where to check for the latest updates on this fast-moving story:

World Health Organization (WHO):

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC):

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

NYC Health:

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/health/health-topics/coronavirus.page