Fighting to Find the Vaccine

If several days of fruitless phone calls have convinced you that your chance of getting an appointment at a Manhattan site offering the COVID-19 vaccine approaches your chance of winning the PowerBall lottery, you’re sort of but not quite right.

The Trump Administration’s failure to secure sufficient doses of either the Pfizer vaccine a few months back has left cities like New York in a bind. With millions of eligible citizens and a bare thousands of doses plus an audience expanded to include people age 65, it can take some time to get a place in line.

Help is on the way with increased supplies of both current and new vaccines which will eventually also show up at your local pharmacy but for the moment, frustrating though it may be, the best plan is to keep trying at these sites.

NYC HEALTH SITES:

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-vaccines.page

MOUNT SINAI HOSPITALS:

https://www.mountsinai.org/about/covid19/vaccine-information/schedule

NYU LANGONE:

https://nyulangone.org/locations/covid-19-vaccine

COLUMBIA, NEW YORK-PRESBYTERIAN,

WEILL CORNELL MEDICINE:

https://www.myconnectnyc.org/MyChart/Authentication/Login

NORTHWELL HEALTH

https://www.northwell.edu/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine

199 Amsterdam Ave. at West 69th St.

Lenox Hill Hospital (131 East 76th St.)