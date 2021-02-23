Fiscal Watchdogs Endorse Menin in Council Race

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and former state Comptroller Carl McCall announced their support Tuesday for Julie Menin in the District 5 City Council race, saying she has the experience required to lead in the midst of the fiscal crisis brought on by the pandemic.

Menin’s work in city government, including stints as the city’s census direct and commissioner of both the department of Consumer Affairs and Media & Entertainment, has won over the likes of political clubs, labor unions, community advocates, and elected officials. DiNapoli and McCall say Menin would be a strong choice to replace City Council Member Ben Kallos, who is term-limited.

“With the City’s fiscal outlook in dire shape, we will need thoughtful and intelligent leadership in the City Council to help steer the City out of this crisis,” McCall said in a statement. “[Menin] faced the most challenging of obstacles as the City’s Census Director and surpassed almost all major US cities to deliver billions for our city in its greatest time of need. I have known [her] for many years and witnessed firsthand her incredible dedication and commitment to public service, and strongly endorse her for City Council.”

DiNapoli echoed McCall’s support, citing Menin’s work in consumer affairs to create NYC Kids Rise – a nonprofit that establishes college savings accounts for kindergartners – as well as instituting reforms to lower fines on small businesses.

“The 5th District needs a strong experienced leader that will get things done on Day 1 and Julie Menin fits the bill,” said DiNapoli. “I’m proud of the work Julie and I have done together as partners in government on the college savings account program and financial empowerment, and I’m so excited for the work she’ll do as the next City Council Member for District 5.”

Menin thanked DiNapoli and McCall in a statement.

“With their almost two decades of combined experience managing our state’s finances, they know that during the terrible fiscal crisis we find ourselves in, we need tough, experienced leadership on the City Council and partners in City government who will deliver real results for the district and the City.”

In June’s Democratic primary election, Menin will face candidates Tricia Shimamura, Kim Moscaritolo, Rebecca Lamorte, Chris Sosa and Billy Freeland. The Council’s Fifth District encompasses the Upper East Side, Yorkville, Lenox Hill, Roosevelt Island, Midtown East, Sutton Place and El Barrio.