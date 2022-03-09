International Women’s Day at Union Square

New Yorkers joined a nationwide fight for abortion rights at Union Square in an International Women’s Day rally that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Protesters held signs that read “Abortion on Demand Without Apology”, and “If We Stop, The World Stops”. A painted banner held by five people featured brightly colored drawings and the words “Ni una menos”, a reference to the Latin American movement “Not One [Woman] Less” that stands against gender-based crime and violence.

The rally featured speakers Sunsara Taylor and Merle Hoffman, both activists and initiators of RiseUp4AbortionRights.org which organized the event. Behind the speakers’ platform a poster read, “We Refuse to Let the US Supreme Court Deny Women’s Humanity and Decimate Their Rights!”

The protest joined global rallies for International Women’s Day, all supporting this year’s official theme, #BreakTheBias.