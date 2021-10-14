Krueger Backs Maloney for Re-Election

New York State Sen. Liz Krueger endorsed fellow Upper East Sider Rep. Carolyn Maloney on Thursday in her campaign for re-election, calling the congresswoman a “tireless advocate” for the East Side of Manhattan.

Krueger, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, lauded Maloney for the leadership and persistence she’s shown during her 28-year in Congress, crediting her with securing billions of federal dollars for city as well as doing her part to ensure the construction of the Second Avenue Subway and East Side Connector.

“Carolyn Maloney never backs down from a fight and has been a tireless advocate for the East Side of Manhattan, including for our families, small businesses, and infrastructure,” Krueger said in a statement. “Carolyn is an effective progressive and has been throughout her entire life.”

The longtime state senator noted the work Maloney has done as the chair of the House’s Oversight Committee and her championing of paid parental leave.

“As Chairwoman of the powerful House Oversight Committee, she is holding big Pharma accountable, calling out big oil execs, and working hard on postal reform,” said Krueger. “She led the fight for paid leave when she served on the city council and she is still leading that fight in Congress with her Paid Parental Leave for all Federal Employees legislation.”

Pandemic Recovery Efforts

As the city and country were devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Krueger said Maloney continued to work for her constituents during the peak of the crisis and now in recovery efforts.

“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Carolyn helped our City day in and day out by securing vaccine busses to underrepresented communities, doing meal distributions to food insecure New Yorkers, and helping small businesses secure PPP and EIDL loans,” said Krueger. “[She] has fought tooth and nail to make sure our city received more than $6 Billion in relief funds as a part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. As a State legislator and Chair of the Senate budget committee, this money was a shot in the arm that New York needed and Carolyn has had a seat at the table this entire time.”

Maloney thanked Krueger for her support.

“[Krueger] has been an invaluable partner at the State level to get many initiatives important to our communities completed including finishing Phase 1 of the Second Avenue Subway and helping New Yorkers access critical aid including unemployment checks during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Maloney. “I look forward to continuing my work with her on behalf of the East Side of Manhattan.”

Maloney will face several primary challengers for her seat next year. Activist Rana Abdelhamid and organizer Jesse Cerrotti, both Queens natives, have launched campaigns while Suraj Patel, who has challenged Maloney twice before, has also indicated he will join the race.

But with Congressional redistricting expected to take place before the 2022 midterm elections – it is currently unclear what New York’s districts will look like by the primary.