Maloney Endorses Former Staffer in City Council Race

This week, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney announced she will be putting her weight behind,m City Council candidate Tricia Shimamura in June’s District 5 Democratic Primary election.

Shimamura, who was recently elected Vice Chair of Community Board 8, previously worked for Maloney as the congresswoman’s deputy chief of staff. During that time, Shimamura was tasked with overseeing constituent cases on healthcare, visas, and housing, as well as district projects including the Second Avenue Subway and East River Esplanade repairs.

“I have seen firsthand how hard Tricia works for our community, whether it was helping 9/11 first responders access healthcare services or fighting to preserve our parks and open space as a member of Community Board 8,” Maloney said in a statement. “I look forward to working with her as our next Council Member so we can tackle the needs of our district.”

In turn, Shimamura said she would work with Maloney on a host of issues, including a family-focused recovery agenda to help those suffering in the wake of COVID-19.

“I am honored to have her endorsement and cannot wait to get to work with her to address the needs of our community and our City,” said Shimamura.

Currently, Shimamura serves as the Director of Government Affairs at Columbia University. In addition to her role as vice chair of CB8, Shimamura also co-chairs the Parks and Waterfront Committee.

She has been endorsed by Vote Mama PAC, which supports mothers with young children who are running for office, and 21 in ‘21, a grassroots group helping to elect women to City Council.

In the June primary, Shimamura will face off against Chris Sosa, Billy Freeland, Joshua Kravitz, Rebecca Lamorte, Kim Moscaritolo and Julie Menin in hopes to succeed Council Member Ben Kallos, who is term-limited.