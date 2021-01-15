Menin’s Momentum

With 2020 now in the rear view, local primary races are beginning to shape up. Since announcing her candidacy in early December, Julie Menin’s campaign for City Council has picked up a lot of steam in a short amount of time.

In six weeks, Menin raised $73,187, thus qualifying for the full maximum payment from the city’s public matching system. Menin’s campaign said it expects the payment to total $160,444.

The city’s former census director received contributions from a total 374 donors, including 109 donors from Council District 5 on the Upper East Side. According to numbers from the campaign, 62 percent of those folks were small money donors making contributions of $100 or less.

“I’m overwhelmed by the amount of grassroots support we’ve received for our campaign,” said Menin. “The momentum behind our campaign is palpable, and I think it’s a testament to the relationships I’ve built as the Census Director and as the Commissioner of three City agencies.”

Menin stepped down from her role in the de Blasio administration in November with her eyes set on filling the seat now occupied by term-limited City Council Member Ben Kallos. In addition to census director, Menin has served as commissioner of the departments of Consumer Affairs and Media and Entertainment, as well as former mayor Mike Bloomberg’s redistricting commissioner.

On top of a solid fundraising haul, Menin has also received the endorsements of Teamsters Local 381 of the sanitation and the Freelancer’s Union.