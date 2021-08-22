Patti Smith: Our Culture Ambassador

Patti Smith occupies a special place among New Yorkers.

Think of the qualities that we take pride in noting. Many others in our sphere are regarded as being quintessential icons because of their acerbic wit (Fran Lebowitz), grittiness (Spike Lee), longevity (Martin Scorsese), loyalty (Robert De Niro), style (Sarah Jessica Parker) and grace under pressure (Derek Jeter). In one way or another, we identify with them.

Yet, among these luminaries, Patti Smith is unique. In fact, I’ll go as far as to say that this native of South Jersey is our city’s Culture Ambassador. She is the individual that both New Yorkers and others of a lesser species can look at proudly as the one person who sets the bar the highest nowadays when it comes to personifying what a celebrity should sound like.

Pundits, looking for a snappy way to pigeonhole her, like to refer to Smith as The Queen of Punk, a dubious honor, no doubt, in her mind. Smith is, of course, a lot more – yes, a genuine rock and roll star since her debut album “Horses” came out in 1975. She is a poet of renown. She is a best-selling author and distinguished memoirist. Her New York reeks of the grimy beauty and majesty of life way downtown. Talking Heads and The Ramones get a lot of credit for leading the resurgence of the Lower East Side in the 1970s – but they, too, owe a lot to the example that Patti Smith had set.

A Reminder

Smith reminded us again of her quiet but forceful leadership on Saturday night.

The five-hour, CNN-televised extravaganza in Central Park, called “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” had been billed as a great celebration of our town’s spirit and will. Stars from every corner of the music world were scheduled to perform. Hip-hop greats like LL Cool J were set to light up the evening. Young performers such as Julie Michaels would strut their songs. Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas were going to do their old favorite, “Smooth.” Jennifer Hudson would electrify the throng. Paul Simon was stepping out of retirement. Elvis Costello (my personal favorite on the bill) was going to sing the apropos “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding.” Patti and Bruce Springsteen were poised to perform separately and do a duet of their 1970s radio hit, “Because the Night.”

But Hurricane Henri destroyed our plans. The rain and lightning forced the show to stop, just as Barry Manilow (!) was in mind-song. The show had to end, with two-and-a-half hours to go. No Elvis, no Bruce, no Paul (and no chance to have the fulfillment of a tease of yet another Simon and Garfunkel reunion in Central Park) – and no Patti.

What Patti did during the rainfall stood out. Speaking by phone with a starstruck Anderson Cooper on CNN – and his stammering struck me as more heartwarming and endearingly goofy than spark any ridicule – she was brilliant: eloquent, on point and self-aware.

“It’s just what it is,” Patti told the disappointed television audience. “It’s a night within a world that people need to be totally attentive to,” she said, referring to everything from the recent tragedies in Afghanistan and Haiti and the climate urgency on the planet.

With those simple words, Patti put our disappointment at not being entertained into perspective. Sure, as she acknowledged, the audience would have loved to see her sing “Because the Night” with her friend, Bruce Springsteen. But it was more important to remember that the world outside was much more vital.

Yes, entertainment, especially in trying times, has its place. But we shouldn’t take our eye off the ball.

It figures that Patti took it upon herself to remind us. She stands for something more than rock and roll. She has used her fame for more than providing tunes for dancing.

She is not stuffy and boring. Perish the thought that such a New York institution could be. I saw her speak at 92Y a decade ago and she was exultant on stage because her favorite dog, Hickory, had just won a prize at the Westminster show. It seemed incongruous to a lot of us that the distinguished poet PATTI SMITH could get so worked up about a prize-winning pooch.

Patti is the New York celebrity who stands for something. But reflecting our city, she likes to have fun, too. Enough analysis for this occasion. Let’s just be glad she lives here.