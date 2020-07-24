Quart Proclaims Victory

After months of political sparring, Assembly Member Dan Quart proclaimed victory in the Democratic primary race to represent the 73rd assembly district Friday morning.

Quart’s challenger, 23-year-old Cameron Koffman, called the incumbent at 11 a.m. Friday to concede, though the vote count is still ongoing. As of Friday, Quart led Koffman by approximately 3,600 votes, according to the Quart campaign’s internal numbers. Overall, Quart’s campaign has him taking 7,500 out of the 11,400 ballots counted.

In a statement to supporters, Quart thanked his team and volunteers who got out the vote, noting that the election came at a peculiar and strenuous time.

“Occurring against the backdrop of a global pandemic, this election was different from any other in recent memory. In a time of great uncertainty, it is crucial that we elect tried and true leaders who have proven they can meet the challenge of our current moment,” said Quart. “Our community has spoken, and they want an experienced progressive who delivers results to fight for them in Albany. It is an honor and a privilege to be that person.”

In November’s general election, Quart will be facing Republican challenger Judy Graham, who owns a makeup and styling service called “Beauty By Judy.”

Key Races Still in Flux

Like several other primary candidates, Quart has had to wait anxiously for a month after the June election for the results to come in as the city’s Board of Elections has been overwhelmed by the unprecedented number of absentee ballots it received as a result of the coronavirus. Other key races are still in flux.

The race between Quart and Koffman had been dramatized by litigation brought by the incumbent, claiming Koffman had not maintained the required five years of residency in the city leading up to the election because he had registered to vote in Connecticut while he attended college. The court ultimately disagreed, and affirmed Koffman’s place on the ballot.

Despite the bitter court battle, Koffman said he looked forward to working with Quart on shared policy goals, specifically in aiding small businesses during the current health and economic crises.

Koffman also thanked his supporters and team Friday for what they were able to accomplish.

“We won a major victory in court expanding voting rights, set a fundraising record, and helped create the highest ever turnout for an Assembly primary in our district’s history,” said Koffman. “As a young, first-time candidate, this is more than many observers thought would be possible for us at the start of our campaign.”