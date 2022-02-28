x
Rally for Ukraine

Crowds turn out in Washington Square Park

| 28 Feb 2022 | 10:50
    A line of antiwar protesters formed in front of the Washington Square Arch on February 27. Photos by Ava Manson
    The crowd at Washington Square Park the afternoon of February 27, rallying in support of Ukraine.
    Demonstrators hold Ukrainian flags and signs reading “Stop the War.”
    Students hold signs reading “Freedom” and “Never Forget: 24/02/22.”
    Signs: a paper cutout of Putin as Hitler; “No War” and “Stop Bloody Putin.”
    Ukrainian flag held in front of Washington Square Arch during February 27 rally.
Crowds gathered in front of the Washington Square Arch on Sunday afternoon to rally in support of Ukraine in a sea of blue and yellow, holding signs that read “Stop the War” and “We Need Peace.”

With flags in hand, demonstrators decorated in face paint and flower crowns stood in solidarity on the fourth day since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Among the protesters were supporters of all ages, from children who sat upon their parents’ shoulders to college students standing on the rim of the park’s central fountain.

The Washington Square rally followed a protest in Times Square which drew hundreds of New Yorkers on Saturday, and joined several other antiwar rallies that took place in the city over the weekend.