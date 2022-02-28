Rally for Ukraine

Crowds gathered in front of the Washington Square Arch on Sunday afternoon to rally in support of Ukraine in a sea of blue and yellow, holding signs that read “Stop the War” and “We Need Peace.”

With flags in hand, demonstrators decorated in face paint and flower crowns stood in solidarity on the fourth day since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Among the protesters were supporters of all ages, from children who sat upon their parents’ shoulders to college students standing on the rim of the park’s central fountain.

The Washington Square rally followed a protest in Times Square which drew hundreds of New Yorkers on Saturday, and joined several other antiwar rallies that took place in the city over the weekend.