Seaport Project Wins LPC Approval

With approval from the Landmark’s Preservation Commission, the Howard Hughes Corporation has won a hard-fought battle in its quest to build a mixed-use residential tower in the South Street Seaport Historic District – and is now well-positioned to succeed in the city’s months-long land use review process.

Tuesday’s hearing marked the third time HHC had presented its project to the LPC, reducing the scale of its design each time to appease commissioners who were concerned by how the height and bulk of the tower would fit into the low-rise district. The revised design was trimmed to 324 feet, which is still about 200 feet taller than what the district’s zoning law allows to be built as of right; but it was enough for the majority of commissioners to deem the building that is slated for 250 Water Street appropriate for the district, resulting in a 6-2 vote.

Drawn up by SOM Designs, the $850 million development will consist of both market-rate (270 units) and affordable (70 units) housing. Several floors will consist of offices, with the bottom floor serving as retail and community space. In addition to the tower, HHC funded designs for a new building for the South Street Seaport Museum at nearby 173-69 John Street. The developer had originally promised a gift of $50 million to the museum, which has long been suffering financially, and is still offering financial support, but now says the final number will be determined in the Uniform Land Use Review Process (ULURP).

“I think the adjustments that have been presented today improve the clarity of the design and support my reasons for finding it appropriate,” commission chair Sarah Carroll said during Tuesday’s presentation. She added that landmarks law supports approving a project that may be significantly bigger in size and scale so as long it otherwise satisfies the appropriateness standard.

The project has bitterly divided the community since the original design was introduced in November of last year. Supporters say the project would bring to the neighborhood badly-needed affordable housing, more business and prosperity while making use of a parcel that currently functions as a parking lot, and many feel is a blight to the community. Also, the partnership with HHC would bring financial stability to the museum.

Opponents, however, feel deeply that the project is out of scale with the neighborhood, where the tallest building is 108 feet. Additionally, they feel that HHC created a false choice that by building the residential towers, and subsequently securing the museum funding, would be the only way to save the museum, which has remained closed since Hurricane Sandy.

Pursuing Litigation

Already, the Seaport Coalition, which is comprised of community groups including Save Our Seaport and Children’s First, is working with a lawyer to pursue litigation that would challenge the LPC’s decision.

“The NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission (“LPC”) turned its back on its mandate to protect historic districts from overdevelopment today in finding “appropriate” the dramatically out-of-scale building proposed by the Howard Hughes Corp. for 250 Water Street,” the Seaport Coalition said in a statement. “The Seaport Coalition will continue to fight this Inappropriate project and we urge you to stand with us, to reject this corporate greed and over-reach, by protecting one of our National Treasures.”

With the amount of funds HHC is gifting the museum seemingly changing, the coalition believes one of its central arguments against the project – that the museum’s inclusion was merely for political cover and HHC may not follow through on its promise – has been validated.

“Under the pretense of a philanthropic donation, all along the intent was the private purchase of publicly-owned air rights, allowing them to exceed the height limit at 250 Water Street,” the group said in a statement. “They only needed the museum for political cover in order to gain government approvals. NYCEDC would then be expected to fund unspecified community Seaport benefits from the proceeds of the sale.”

The group also argues that the LPC ‘s action “changes the ground rules for historic preservation in New York City by accepting a tradeoff of funding for the South Street Seaport Museum and a small number of affordable housing units as grounds for finding this building appropriate.” The commissioners, however, were clear during their discussion that they could not consider the community benefits tied into the project when making their decision.

Howard Hughes, meanwhile, celebrated the LPC’s verdict.

“We appreciate the Landmarks Preservation Commission’s thoughtful feedback and are gratified that the Commissioners have deemed our 250 Water Street proposal appropriate for the Seaport Historic District,” Saul Scherl, HHC’s New York Tri-State Region President, said in a statement. “The broad array of community residents, preservationists, elected officials, architects, cultural organizations, local business owners and nonprofit leaders who support our project agree that the Seaport’s best days are ahead and that this project will play a vital role in New York City’s inclusive post-pandemic economic recovery.”

The project is expected to enter ULURP this month, according to a HHC spokesperson. The developer must also transfer air-rights from Pier 17 and the Tin Building sites that HHC controls through a long-term lease in order to build beyond the 120-foot zoning limit. City Council approval is a key step in the land use process, but since District 1 Council Member Margaret Chin supports the project, the rest of the members are likely to follow her on the vote. HHC will want the process to move quickly and be resolved before Chin’s term ends at the end of the year.