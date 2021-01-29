Seawright Backs Stringer for Mayor

Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright announced Friday that she will be supporting Comptroller Scott Stringer in his bid to become New York City’s next mayor.

Seawright, who represents the 76th Assembly District encompassing the Upper East Side, Roosevelt Island and Yorkville, said Stringer is the candidate who can be a voice for the city’s diverse communities.

“He has delivered results for New Yorkers for years — protecting small businesses from closure, fighting for more affordable housing, and expanding economic opportunity,” said Seawright in a statement. “He has stood by my constituents when we needed him the most and I know he will continue to do that at City Hall. I’m proud to endorse Scott Stringer for mayor.”

Stringer thanked Seawright for her endorsement in a statement, saying the assembly member is a fierce advocate for her constituents.

“Her career as a public servant has always been about giving back to her community and standing up for the most vulnerable,” said Stringer. “I’m proud to have her support and to partner with her to build a city for everyone.”

Seawright joins an already long list of the city’s elected officials who have endorsed Stringer, including many on the progressive left. In Manhattan, those endorsements have come from Congress members Adriano Espaillat (D-Bronx & Manhattan) and Jerry Nadler (D-Manhattan & Brooklyn); state senators Robert Jackson and Brian Kavanagh; assembly members Carmen De La Rosa, Dick Gottfried, Yuh-Line Niou, Linda Rosenthal, Al Taylor; and Council Member Diana Ayala.

Stringer launched his campaign in early September and has pledged to bring leadership back to City Hall while addressing economic and racial inequity. He has served as the city’s top fiscal watchdog since 2013. Prior to serving as comptroller, he was Manhattan Borough President and represented the Upper West Side in the New York State Assembly.

The Democratic Primary for the mayor’s race will be decided in June.