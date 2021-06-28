Signs of Pride: The March Returns

After its cancellation last year, New York City’s Pride March returned in full force on June 27, drawing thousands of people down Seventh Avenue. Marchers bore signs memorializing LGBTQ+ icons, like Divine, Audre Lorde and Oscar Wilde. Other signs showed solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and argued for the support of trans children and teens. In solidarity with other Pride marches around the world, some marchers carried signs supporting Reclaim Pride’s mission to disallow any uniformed police at Pride in the future. In the aftermath of the pandemic, this year’s Pride was a celebration of joy, of lives lived fully, of coming together and of solidarity with communities all over the world.