Who the Democratic Clubs Are Endorsing

As February comes to a close, the 2021 New York City elections are in full swing – and with such crowded fields in most Manhattan and city-wide races, endorsements may carry significant weight for voters come the Democratic primary in June.

Political clubs are among those influential organizations doling out endorsements, and Manhattan’s many clubs are picking their candidates just as petitioning is expected to begin next month. So far, 12 Manhattan clubs have reported endorsements in some of the city’s key races. Some clubs, though, have made in endorsements in some races but are waiting to endorse in others. For example, the West Side Democrats have only voted on their mayoral endorsement, with the city’s comptroller Scott Stringer winning out there.

Stringer is leading with the most endorsements from Manhattan clubs, losing out only once to Dianne Morales, who scored the Downtown Independent Democrats’ endorsement. In the race for Manhattan District Attorney’s race, Dan Quart and Alvin Bragg have split the endorsements. Brad Lander leads in endorsements for comptroller, followed by David Weprin. Meanwhile, Brad Hoylman appears to be a favorite in the borough president race, with Ben Kallos trailing nearly behind him.

Find each club’s endorsements in City Council and city-wide races below:

Chelsea Reform Dems

Comptroller: Brad Lander

District Attorney: Dan Quart

Borough President: Brad Hoylman

City Council: Erik Bottcher, District 3

Downtown Independent Democrats

Mayor: Dianne Morales

Comptroller: David Weprin

District Attorney: Eliza Orlins

Borough President: Brad Hoylman

East River Democratic Club

Comptroller: David Weprin

District Attorney: Dan Quart

Borough President: Ben Kallos

City Council: Keith Powers, District 4

Tricia Shimamura, District 5

Eleanor Roosevelt Democratic Club

Mayor: Scott Stringer

Comptroller: Reshma Patel

District Attorney: Dan Quart

Borough President: Mark Levine

Four Freedoms Democratic Club

Mayor: Scott Stringer

Comptroller: Brad Lander

Borough President: Ben Kallos

City Council: Kim Moscaritolo, District 5

Grand Street Democrats

Mayor: Scott Stringer

Comptroller: Brad Lander

District Attorney: Alvin Bragg

Borough President: Lindsey Boylan

City Council: Christopher Marte, District 1

Hell’s Kitchen Dems

Mayor: Scott Stringer

Comptroller: Brad Lander

District Attorney: Alvin Bragg

Borough President: Brad Hoylman

City Council: Erik Bottcher, District 3

East River Democratic Club

Mayor: Scott Stringer

Comptroller: David Weprin

District Attorney: Dan Quart

Borough President: Ben Kallos

City Council: Keith Powers, District 4

Julie Menin, District 5

Samuel J. Tilden Democratic Club

Mayor: Scott Stringer

Comptroller: David Weprin

District Attorney: Alvin Bragg

Borough President: Brad Hoylman

City Council: Keith Powers, District 4

Three Parks Independent Democrats

Mayor: Scott Stringer

Comptroller: Brian Benjamin

District Attorney: Alvin Bregg

Borough President: Ben Kallos

City Council: Gale Brewer, District 6

Dan Cohen, District 7

Village Independent Democrats

Mayor: Scott Stringer

Comptroller: Brad Lander

District Attorney: Alvin Bregg

Borough President: Brad Hoylman

City Council: Christopher Marte, District 1

Erik Bottcher, District 3

West Side Democrats

Mayor: Scott Stringer