Who the Democratic Clubs Are Endorsing

As February comes to a close, the 2021 New York City elections are in full swing – and with such crowded fields in most Manhattan and city-wide races, endorsements may carry significant weight for voters come the Democratic primary in June.
Political clubs are among those influential organizations doling out endorsements, and Manhattan’s many clubs are picking their candidates just as petitioning is expected to begin next month. So far, 12 Manhattan clubs have reported endorsements in some of the city’s key races. Some clubs, though, have made in endorsements in some races but are waiting to endorse in others. For example, the West Side Democrats have only voted on their mayoral endorsement, with the city’s comptroller Scott Stringer winning out there.
Stringer is leading with the most endorsements from Manhattan clubs, losing out only once to Dianne Morales, who scored the Downtown Independent Democrats’ endorsement. In the race for Manhattan District Attorney’s race, Dan Quart and Alvin Bragg have split the endorsements. Brad Lander leads in endorsements for comptroller, followed by David Weprin. Meanwhile, Brad Hoylman appears to be a favorite in the borough president race, with Ben Kallos trailing nearly behind him.
Find each club’s endorsements in City Council and city-wide races below:
Chelsea Reform Dems
Comptroller: Brad Lander
District Attorney: Dan Quart
Borough President: Brad Hoylman
City Council: Erik Bottcher, District 3
Downtown Independent Democrats
Mayor: Dianne Morales
Comptroller: David Weprin
District Attorney: Eliza Orlins
East River Democratic Club
Borough President: Ben Kallos
City Council: Keith Powers, District 4
Tricia Shimamura, District 5
Eleanor Roosevelt Democratic Club
Mayor: Scott Stringer
Comptroller: Reshma Patel
Borough President: Mark Levine
Four Freedoms Democratic Club
City Council: Kim Moscaritolo, District 5
Grand Street Democrats
District Attorney: Alvin Bragg
Borough President: Lindsey Boylan
City Council: Christopher Marte, District 1
Hell’s Kitchen Dems
Julie Menin, District 5
Samuel J. Tilden Democratic Club
Three Parks Independent Democrats
Comptroller: Brian Benjamin
District Attorney: Alvin Bregg
City Council: Gale Brewer, District 6
Dan Cohen, District 7
Village Independent Democrats
Erik Bottcher, District 3
West Side Democrats