Homelessness today

My name is Cathy Bernstein and I am running for Congress against Jerry Nadler this November 3rd, 2020.

I have lived on the Upper West Side for the past 35 years, and am witnessing the city decline again due to the progressive policies of Mayor Bill de Blasio and Congressman Jerry Nadler. As a fellow constituent, I care deeply about the quality of life in the 10th Congressional District.

Today, I would like to address the single most pressing issue facing our community is homelessness.

My proposals are listed below... but, first, I need to discuss the events that occurred this summer on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The UWS has an exceptionally large homeless population that has been and is currently living on the street. The majority of them are suffering from mental illness and/or substance abuse issues. In addition, we are home to many homeless shelters.

This summer, our elected officials using FEMA money (Federal) moved more homeless men into 3 different hotels in a ten-block area on the UWS. Sadly, there was extraordinarily little oversight and care for the well being of the homeless or the existing community of elders and children.

The Hotel Belleclaire and the Lucerne both have permanent, long -term elderly populations that have resided in the hotel for years; their health was not taken into consideration. They expressed concern as the new residents did not wear masks or socially distance. This is the segment of the population that is the most vulnerable and should be safeguarded at all costs.

At the Hotel Belleclaire, 14 new guests were registered Sex Offenders.13 of the 14 raped children, boys and girls as young as age 4. This hotel is within 1000 feet of 2 playgrounds and 3 schools. Please view my video on this story on twitter@CathyCongress.