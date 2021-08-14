Festive Dems at Dorrian’s

Time for nice nice - Dorrian’s on the UES was the place to be this past week for the Lexington Democratic Club’s annual summer get together. There was the District’s Congress Member Carolyn Maloney busy talking up Kathy Hochul and the fundraiser she’s [Maloney’s] hosting for the soon-to-be governor in October. Hochul and Maloney served together in Congress and are BFFs. With primaries over and the on-again, off-again pandemic hopefully off, Lex Club District Leader Russell Squire was in the crowd. Happy talk throughout the room and speculation about Hochul’s pick for Lt. Gov., and who would and wouldn’t be running for whatever seats in 2022 elections. There were even whisperings about who might be primary-ing Hochul in next year’s election. With Eric Adams an almost sure win in Nov, Manhattan Dems on the UES were into kumbaya. The 76th AD’s newly elected City Council Member Julie Menin was chatting with Four Freedom’s District Leader Kim Moscaritolo after a hard-fought race. Newly elected Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine was there to say thanks and - while I was on my way out when Levine was walking in - assume he and Ben Kallos, his opponent in the BP race, at least high-fived each other.

NY County Civil Court judges looking ahead to the 2022 elections and hoping to move up to a seat on the Supreme Court - Sabrina Kraus, Suzanne Adams, Dakota Ramseur, Shah Ally - were talking to and rubbing elbows with each other and Frank Wilkinson, Four Freedoms Vice Pres., and other Democratic Club members - some potential future judicial delegates. And UESer Terence McCormack, hoping to be selected for a Civil Court seat in 2022, was busy mixing, mingling and rubbing elbows. A good night was had by all.