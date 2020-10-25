Playing Party Politics

Voting the old-fashioned way - In these crazy days I’m sticking to the tried and true way of voting. At a polling place. Fortunately, for me, the polling place is in the lobby of my apartment building. Mail-in and early voting options are great, but there’s something comforting these days to know that some things have stayed the same. And don’t get me wrong on that one either. I remember the days when you stepped into a voting booth, moved the lever from side to side, got curtained in and pushed levers as you went down the ballot to vote. Seems quaint now that we now cast our ballot by darkening a circle vote in a stand-up cubicle. And when that’s done, we scan the ballot and voila our vote will be counted. Voting, whenever or wherever you do it in an election cycle, is a proud moment to be cherished. And it’s great to see that everyone across the country is engaged and that local Democratic political clubs are actively engaged in getting out the vote. It’s the American way. And let’s keep it that way.

Party hopping - Why are some public officials, elected on the Democrat line and who are running for another elected office on the Democrat line (they hope) in the next election cycle, encouraging voters in this election cycle to vote on a third-party line? Are they currying favor so that they will get the third-party’s line in their upcoming election? Keep in mind that voting for a candidate on a third-party line can have and has had unintended consequences. Think Ralph Nader and the Green Party and “President Gore” - not - and our governor’s running on the Women’s Equality Party line. While Cuomo won on the Democrat line, the votes on the third party line diminished the Democrats’ clout in NYS. If a public official elected on the Democrat line is endorsing a candidate who is running on a third-party line and the Democrat line, the candidate should be endorsing on the Democrat line, not the third-party line. Ditto for Republicans. To do otherwise is self-serving. Maybe other things, too.

Private Investigator had a tail along - J.T. Mullen, famed PI to the rich, not so rich, and famous lost his partner in finding crime of 14 years, Duke Reilly. Duke was a four-pound puppy Shi-Bo when Joe Mullen and his wife Suzanne adopted him. Duke stayed close and comforted Joe when his son Tom died three years ago. And Duke will be looking at that big TV in the sky when ex-middle-weight champ “Irish John Duddy” plays Joe in an upcoming made-for-TV show. If Duke was around, no doubt he’d be tagging along.

Unbagged - Good news! The West Side Market on Lexington in the 90’s has stopped using double bags and charging for the second bag. Power of the press, I guess.