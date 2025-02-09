Anne Frank The Exhibition Brings Tragic Story to Life by Re-creating the Famous Annex

“It’s such a powerful, sobering story of resilience,” said one of the women who traveled from Pennsylvania to see Anne Frank The Exhibition in New York. “Very timely in terms of today’s political environment.”

Never before has Anne Frank’s story been physically portrayed outside of Amsterdam. For the first time in its history, the Anne Frank House, a museum that preserves the Annex where the Frank family went into hiding in 1942, has brought this immersive experience to the United States.

The exhibition’s world premiere took place on Jan. 27, honoring both International Holocaust Remembrance Day as well as the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz , the largest Nazi concentration and extermination camp.

“In a time of rising antisemitism, her diary serves as both a warning and a call to action, reminding us of the devastating impact of hatred,” said Dr. Gavriel Rosenfeld, president of the Center for Jewish History, in the exhibition’s press release. “This exhibition challenges us to confront these dangers head-on and honor the memory of those lost in the Holocaust.”

Anne Frank The Exhibition is held in Union Square’s Center for Jewish History and presents a full-scale re-creation of the Annex where Anne and her family hid from Nazi invasion for two years. In addition to the room replications, many items from the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam have been included, as well as original artifacts being exhibited for the first time.

“We feel that this will bring audiences who are not necessarily familiar with the story closer to that history and closer to Anne Frank,” Ronald Leopold, executive director of the Anne Frank House, told the New York Times .

Joy, an exhibition attendee, explained that while she’s not Jewish herself, she moved to a predominantly Jewish area in Brooklyn last year. The exhibition has made her feel closer to her community, recognizing that the re-creation is “wonderful, but at the same time very sad,” she said.

By bringing Anne’s story to the US, Jewish identity and preservation will now be more globally accessible. Audiences outside the Netherlands will have the opportunity to learn about Jewish history, the Holocaust, and the importance of remembering Anne as “ a girl, a writer, and a symbol of resilience and strength. ”

Tumorra, a New York City resident who recently visited the exhibition, told Straus News that physically bringing Anne’s story to life has made for a pivotal educational experience.

“I already knew [about Anne Frank] from reading her diary and watching stuff, but I learned a lot more . . . Seeing it in real time gives a whole new meaning,” said Tumorra.

While a physical re-creation of the Annex allows visitors to form an immersive connection with history, the 7,500-square-foot NYC exhibition is distinct from the original in Amsterdam. Otto Frank, Anne’s father, wished for the original site to remain empty as a reminder of the loss that was experienced. “It’s a place about absence,” said Leopold. But Anne Frank The Exhibition in NYC represents what the Annex looked like prior to invasion in an effort to complete Anne’s story.

“In Amsterdam, it’s just four walls, but it’s more than just four walls. It’s the fact that you’re in the actual place. That is not the case here,” Tom Brink, the head of collections and presentations at the Amsterdam Anne Frank House, told the New York Times .

Anne’s renowned diary is still held in Amsterdam, but more than 100 other artifacts from the Anne Frank House are included in the NYC exhibition, such as Anne’s first photo album, an invitation to a film screening that Anne wrote to a friend, and handwritten verses of Anne’s poetry.

All general admission tickets include an individual audio guide, a feature that the group from Pennsylvania said made their visit much more intimate. The stillness of the space and the personal audio recordings allowed them to interpret the story on a deeper level.

The exhibition designed these immersive installations to enhance the educational experience in a time of escalating antisemitism, especially for future generations. Due to generous philanthropic funding, the Anne Frank House has been able to subsidize exhibition visits for NYC public schools as well as federally funded schools across the country.

The Anne Frank Center at the University of South Carolina has also developed a curriculum for visiting teachers, demonstrating the exhibition’s investment in education. The content of the curriculum is meant to provide the historical context of antisemitism so that students are empowered to recognize and combat contemporary manifestations.

Anne Frank The Exhibition will run through April 30, 2025. Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., NYC.