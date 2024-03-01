Five the Parody Musical, Spoofing Woman in Trump World, Extends Run

Well, we’ve had “Six.” So why not “Five?”

Yes, we are talking theater here. “Six,” about the multiple wives of Henry VIII, has been a hit on Broadway for more than a year. Which gave Shimmy Braun and Moshiel Newman Daphna the idea of doing something similar about the wives...and other women..in the life of the American former–and future?–president who seems to think he is a king.

As a result, now playing at Theater 555, is “Five, The Parody Musical.” The women portrayed here are wives and daughter Ivana, Marla, Melania, and Ivanka. So, who would be the fifth dazzling Donald dame portrayed? Here’s a hint: one of the songs is called “A Storm’s Coming In.” The show’s goal is nothing less than making American laugh again. “Six” was done as a sort of reality show contest, while “Five” is like a musical primary, in which the women connected to the 45,th president do their own form of voting.

I sat through a rehearsal before the show opened, and spoke to the principals: this while five talented young performers were singing and dancing to one number called “The Don Dump Tango.” Like all the music here, the song spoofs another well-known show. (That one refers to Fosse’s “Chicago”) Some of the tuneful and witty songs—composed by Billy Recce—include “You Veel Always Love Me,” and “Kiss Me Daddy One More Time.” I came out humming about tweeting on a toilet, getting tipsy over Big Macs, and wondering if arsenic goes well with Ranch dressing. You get the idea.

What’s amazing here is that the music-makers got the support of the folks behind “Six,” the show that gave them what they call “our lightbulb moment.” “Kevin McCollum, (“Six” producer) was amazed when we told him our idea, and added that we had his blessing,” says Daphna.

Ironically, the day I was writing this, I looked up on my laptop to see a headline begin with the words, “Trump Marches.....” Well, he may march, but he does not sing or dance. Early on, the decision was made not to include him in the show. “We considered it for a minute,” says Daphna, “and tried one song for him.“ Adds the director-choreographer Jen Wineman, “I found myself saying ‘shut up, get out of our show.”

The brave performers on stage include Anyae Anasia (as Ivana), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (as Marla), Jaime Lyn Beatty (as Melania,) Gabi Garcia (as Stormy) and Hannah Bennett. (As Ivanka. They do not come off as heroines, by any means, Including Ivanka’s “fake Jewishness.” (their words) But, says Wineman, “they do come off as apologists for any role they played in their man’s career.” She also warns that ‘drag culture’ is part of the picture and “this is not the show for your ten year old.”

Ultimately, claim its creative team, “Five, The Parody Musical” is all in good fun, “and we think it even has heart if not exactly pulling on your heartstrings,” says Braun. “There’s so much bad news now,” adds Wineman, “that we really feel this show’s main purpose is to relieve some tension.”

It seems to be working. The show is getting fun buzz and enthusiastic audiences. It’s been extended a few times and now through April 21. Off off as it is, (555 W. 42nd St.) the show’s promotions are showing up in traditional Playbills that scream “Divorced. Her-Larious. Uncensored.”

The hope here is not only for good—if naughty—word of mouth, but for productions elsewhere. And for even pro-Trumpies to check it out. (Dare they call it “Fake Stage”?) As Braun says, “We think conservatives should come too. Even many who vote for him kind of know he’s out of his mind.”

Michele Willens hosts “Stage Right..Or Not” on Robinhoodradio.