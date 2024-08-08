Townies vs Gownies in Elizabeth of East Hampton Out This Week

I never thought of myself as a “cidiot” but live and learn.

I was introduced to the term by the new summer read, Elizabeth of East Hampton by Audrey Bellezza and Emily Harding that hit shelves on Aug. 6.

The novel’s lead character Lizzy Bennet, whose family owns the town’s bakery, explains the slight: “The Hamptons is where you visit. The rest of us live on Long Island.” She expands on that with: “All of you come out here looking for a change but end up acting exactly the same way.” Then accuses us of wanting to be “... distracted for the summer so you don’t have to think about how boring your lives are back in the city. Then September rolls around and you go back to those boring lives because none of this was real anyway, right? Just part of the vacation.”

Whoa.

By the way, if the character’s name sounds familiar, it’s because the book is a modern retelling of Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice (complete with its own finance bro version of Mr. Darcy) where the main plot revolves around the townies v. the gownies, which makes this book, like the original, more than your basic guy/girl-hate-each-other-‘til-they-love-each-other rom-com.

Like many Manhattanites, I head to the east end as soon as Memorial Day hits. For the past 40 years, I’ve known that the locals—using a tone—referred to us as “the summer people.” And I get it. To Lizzy’s point, I’ve seen my share of people who roll up as though they’re J.Lo, acting like they own the place. But I think most are grateful for the break from the city and respectful of whatever town between West Hampton and Montauk they temporarily reside in.

Given that a recent conversation with a Montauk fashion retail owner revealed that she, and all the other local merchants, have 62 days to make the bulk of their money for the year, one would think they’d be glad to see those—especially the very wealthy—who flash their cash.

Although everyone seems to embrace the bad rich/good poor trope, according to a June issue of U.S. News & World Report, “While the upper class may be growing wealthier at an alarming rate, middle- and lower-class incomes are still growing. Moreover, the majority of those leaving the middle class are moving upward, which the Pew Research Center says is a sign of economic progress.”

One of the things I liked about Elizabeth of East Hampton, aside from the whip-smart writing and page-turning storytelling, is that the Bennet family—Lizzy, her four sisters, her ailing dad, and her mother who comes up with entrepreneurial schemes worthy of Lucy Ricardo—are not down on their luck and in jeopardy of being taken over by a city slicker who represents a New York conglomerate, a la a Hallmark movie.

Although of modest means, they run a successful bake shop renowned for its cherry muffins. In fact, when she meets Will Darcy, a name partner at his Mergers & Acquisition firm, Lizzy levels the playing field by making it clear that her name’s on the door of her business as well.

Despite that and their mutual love of surfing and beach life, Lizzy and Will just can’t get past the whole rubbing each the wrong way thing, until a shared frenemy shows up and tries to pull a con on the town reminiscent of the 2017 Fyre Festival.

And what story of when worlds collide would be complete without two people from those different worlds falling for each other (with complications, of course) such as the subplot involving Will’s business partner and scion, Charlie, and Lizzy’s beautiful, school teacher sister Jane.

Whether or not you have the time to sit on the Jitney for four hours or the money to fly there with Blade in 15 minutes, you can get to the Hamptons this weekend. Elizabeth of East Hampton can take you to its lavish parties and dive bars, beaches and Main Street, all via the intertwining lives of locals and summer people. What kind of cidiot would pass up an opportunity like that?

Lorraine Duffy Merkl is the author of three novels, most recently “The Last Single Woman in New York City.”