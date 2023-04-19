Stanley Philoche Unveils “Give Us Our Flowers” to Give Voice to Unsung Black Heroes

For 15 years, Guy Stanley Philoche has been attracting international attention for his impressive body of work, which often references important social and political themes. The Haitian-born artist immigrated to Connecticut when he was just three years old with his mother, father, and band of brothers. All of whom have a deep passion for athletics, a passion he did not share.

As Philoche says, “Who in their right mind would want to be an artist? There are times when I wish I had a more straightforward, simpler life. It’s in your blood, it’s in your DNA. I’ve made so many personal sacrifices by being an artist, but it’s something that I have to come to terms with. I want my work to provoke, inspire love, inspire happiness.” This calling led him to go out on his own, first attending Paier College of Art and then Yale. He now lives in New York City and his latest works are on display at the Cavalier Gallery in Chelsea.

Muhammad Ali & Jackie Robinson

His current series, “Give us our Flowers” was born during a period of mourning. After the sudden death of his best friend, Philoche wanted to produce something to give a voice to the unsung black heroes, who, like Philoche’s friend, have not received proper recognition. Through his art, he pays homage to black historical icons and everyday cultural figures of the past and present. The artist has recently made several new additions to the series including Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old black man from who was killed at the hands of five police officers during a routine traffic stop. “In honor of this beautiful life taken from us too soon, I celebrate him in my series,” Philoche says, “I painted him the way he should be remembered: full of life and living with joy doing what he loved most, skateboarding.” He has also done portraits of boxer Muhammad Ali, baseball player Jackie Robinson and ballerina Misty Copeland, all trailblazers for the black community who have paved the way for future generations.

“My Body, My Choice, My Rights”

Philoche paints the figures in black and white with muted backgrounds and blooming daisies, Philoche explained, to allow “the viewer to focus on the subject matter at hand.” The daisies being symbolic of his mother, as they are her favorite flowers. The collection also includes portrayals of icons like singer Nina Simone and Lena Waithe, his beloved friend, a mother with her two sons and a young girl jumping rope with a shirt that reads My Body, My Choice, My Rights. “I wanted to make sure to call out specific people like Lena as well as different archetypes. Like the mother who is working every day for a better tomorrow for her two sons.”

As a dedicated philanthropist, Philoche has made an unwavering commitment to help his fellow artists after the devastating toll the pandemic took on the art community. Over the last few years, he has purchased over 150 works of art from up-and-coming artists, creating The Philoche Collection, which he continually adds to.