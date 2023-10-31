Fans Flock to “Friends” Apt, Erect Memorial to Matthew Perry

Following the death of Matthew Perry, heartbroken fans of the NBC comedy “Friends” have have been streaming to the apartment complex where the television show filmed B-roll for the cast members’ apartments at 90 Bedford St. at the corner with Grove St. in Greenwich Village.

Matthew Perry was better known as ‘Chandler,’ but he wanted to be known as more.

In an interview with Q’s Tom Power when talking about his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry says, “When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends...but when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people.”

In the early 2000’s, the actor turned his Malibu mansion into a sober living facility for men.

He said, “ The best thing about me is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me?’ I will always say, ‘Yes, I know how to do that. I will do that for you, even if I can’t always do it for myself.’

While Perry’s decade long role as ‘Chandler’ from ‘Friends’ is what makes the headlines, that will not be the only accomplishment that will be remembered in his memory.

At the mini memorial on Bedford St. hundreds of flowers and notes were left at the corner addressed to the actor. One read, “ Could you BE any more missed?!” May you rest in paradise. You were more than just FRIENDS, you were a beautiful soul who brought laughter and joy to everyone.”

Jeanette Dey from Liverpool, England was dressed for Halloween in a Pumpkin headband, when she and her family stopped to pay their respects to the late actor before they went back home the following day.

“I watched it from the first time it came out, every episode hundreds of times over and over til this day even. We even brought the kids up on it and watched his films,” Dey said.

From Mexico City, Jimena Gomez was in the city on vacation when she heard the news and decided to stop by the famous apartment complex from the show. When asked about her thoughts on Perry’s struggles with his health, Gomez was surprised to hear he had health issues.

While filming “Friends’’ Perry was suffering from alcoholism and became addicted to drugs after a jet ski accident in 1997. In the following years, he was going in and out of multiple rehab facilities, was hospitalized for an exploded colon where he was in a coma for two weeks, and spent nine months with a colostomy bag.

Gomez said, “We always want to see actors the way we see them on shows, but at the end of the day they have their personal lives behind the camera’s. I’d like to believe the image that is portrayed on TV and not see any more than that, but at the end of the day they’re human.”

Escher, a fellow New Yorker on her way to work, was struck with emotion, crying as she read the notes that were left for Perry.

“I watched the show [Friends] when I was in college which is usually a stressful time and I think watching that gave me an escape to the stresses of life. It will never be the same watching it again.”