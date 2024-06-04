Loisida Community Stages First Ever Puerto Rican Day Parade on Lower East Side

The historic neighborhood of the Lower East Side, known to locals as “Loisaida,” hosted its first-ever Puerto Rican Day Parade, marking a pivotal moment for a community that has long been integral to the cultural fabric of New York City.

Under the bright, sunny skies on June 1, the streets came alive with vibrant colors, white shirts and the sounds of drums. Organizers behind the first ever LES parade say they worry that the decades long contributions of the Puerto Rican community are being erased and overlooked as the neighborhood rapidly gentrifies. But the contributions were on vibrant parade in the day-long festival that energized the entire neighborhood. Dancers led by Angie Hernandez wore traditional dresses, while the beats of salsa and bomba from musicians including Jose “Pepe” Flores filled the air. Children waved flags enthusiastically. The parade drew people from all over the neighborhood and surrounding communities, who lined the streets, standing, watching, and cheering in support.

A chapter of El Grito, led by TC Rosario and Lilah Mejia, two activists born and raised in the Lower East Side, spearheaded this historic event. The journey of El Grito de L.E.S. traces back to the pioneering work of El Grito at Sunset Park, Brooklyn, a community-driven initiative dedicated to advocating for housing rights, police accountability, and youth empowerment. El Grito does not have an exact translation in English but a quick google search shows “Gritos” have historically been battle cries for political freedom or moments of remembrance.

Even in the face of difficulties getting permits and overcoming logistical obstacles, the organizers remained firm in their resolve to see the procession through to completion. Their goal was to create a tradition that would endure and develop over time, going beyond a single occasion. In response to current social and economic changes, the community demonstrated through El Grito de L.E.S. a shared willingness to celebrate their culture, make their voices heard, and make their presence known. Their efforts were motivated by a strong feeling of neighborhood identity and a desire to recover the cultural history that has long been an essential component of it.

The parade, originating at Columbia St. and Rivington St., wound down to 12th Street and up Avenue D, a path rarely traversed by such festivities in the neighborhood’s history.

Reflecting on the Puerto Rican rich and overlooked history, Lilah Mejia, one of the organizers, poignantly highlighted, “My people’s contributions are being whitewashed in this neighborhood, erased by the ongoing process of gentrification. Puerto Ricans are being displaced, and the things we’ve contributed to are not being acknowledged. It’s frustrating for someone like me, a first-generation American born and raised in the Lower East Side, to see this. My mom and her family migrated here in the fifties, and it’s because of those elders in the fifties and sixties that the Lower East Side is what it is today.”

However, it’s not easy to pull off an event like this, especially for the first time. In this process of organizing so many people, everyone has an opinion, and some of those opinions are not always positive. “It’s very hard to get a permit,” says Mejia. “It’s challenging to speak with all these different representations of government. Like, it’s just tough anyway.” But despite these hurdles, all efforts were put together from the community, and this year, it finally happened. Through collaborative efforts and unwavering commitment, they managed to navigate the bureaucratic maze and secure the permits. “It took a lot of perseverance, but we made it happen,” Mejia reflects.

Following the band’s lively performance, the parade transitioned seamlessly into a moment of significance as the crowd warmly welcomed Felipe Luciano, an Emmy award-winning journalist, news anchor, and the co-founder and chairman of the Young Lords Party, as this year’s Grand Marshal. Through his work for civil rights, ethnic pride, and community empowerment, Luciano’s participation gave the celebration a deeper meaning.

“Always be proud of who you are,” Luciano urged. “Make sure you teach the children, make sure to vote, because that’s gonna make the difference between what we continue and what we are now.”

The Lower East Side thumped with excitement and pride. One woman among the celebrants echoed the attitude of the community. “We welcome everyone to join us and it’s so proud to celebrate this with all my people.” Children danced joyfully beside the exuberant audience, community leaders marched purposefully, and elected officials waved to the applauding masses. Everyone joined forces, from grassroots organizations to the community and school, creating a tapestry of resilience and solidarity.