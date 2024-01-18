Man Found Hanging in 7 Train Tunnel at Grand Central Terminal

A man was found dead in a 7 train tunnel at Grand Central Station on Jan. 13, police told Straus News. He was reportedly hanging from a wire.

The man’s name and age had not been released as of press time. A medical examiner has yet to rule on a cause of death, but the authorities have ruled out criminality so far. If that remains the case, it would be the fifth apparent suicide to occur within Manhattan’s East Side neighborhoods within the past two months.

Police said that they discovered the man after responding to a 911 call at around 5:15 a.m., and that he was unconscious and unresponsive. EMS pronounced him dead by 5:28 a.m.

Further investigation remains ongoing, according to the NYPD.

On Dec. 27, a 56 year-old real estate broker named Thomas Cooper was found dead outside the E. 87th St. where he lived. It appeared that he had jumped. The NYPost reported that he had left a suicide note. Cooper was a former board member of the Greenwich Village Preservation Society, and frequently discussed his day job at the firm Douglas Elliman on his LinkedIn page.

On Dec. 16, a 35 year-old mother of two named Alina Page plunged from her luxury apartment building on York Ave., after reportedly getting in a fight with her husband. He told authorities that he was devastated by her death, and that he was not home at the time of the fall.

On Dec. 11, a 37 year-old Brooklyn resident named Ian Stapp was discovered with stab wounds in a Central Park playground, near 62nd St. Police determined that they were likely self-inflicted, and a bloodied knife was fished out of his hoodie pockets.

On Nov. 13, a 47 year-old was found sprawled on the pavement in front of an E. 81st St. apartment building at around 8:00 a.m. Police ruled it a probable suicide.

It was not immediately clear if extended train delays occurred due to the latest death. On the 13th, MTA posted on X.com that “42 St Shuttle trains are running with delays in both directions after we removed a train from service and requested EMS for an employee in need at Grand Central-42 St.” However, that was at around 7:38 p.m., making it unlikely that it had to do with the early-morning hanging.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.