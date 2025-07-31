Rat Surge at 96th Street Threatens Broadway Malls’ Green Renewal

A spike in rat sightings along the Broadway Malls, particularly around the heavily trafficked 96th Street subway plaza, has prompted concern and action from local officials, community organizations, and residents alike.

According to the Broadway Mall Association (BMA), the issue has long lingered in pockets of the planted mediums, especially at 96th Street, but a recent increase in activity was flagged on Monday, July 28, by community members via email.

”Rat populations typically grow in the summer because there’s more food around—people eating outside, feeding birds, and more plant life in bloom,” said Andrew Genn, the president of the Broadway Malls Association. “But this season’s spike is definitely noticeable.”

The infestation comes just a month after the Broadway Mall Association unveiled the second phase of its Great Green Way initiative, which is transforming the center medians on Broadway into a five-mile stretch of native plantings, pollinator habitat, and rest stops for migratory birds.

While occasional burrows have appeared elsewhere, BMA staff confirm that the major infestation is concentrated around the 96th Street subway station. The rats aren’t just a nuisance—they’re damaging newly planted greenery and burrowing through plant beds, undermining the Malls’ hard-won beautification efforts.

In response, the BMA has ramped up maintenance through its partnership with the Goddard Riverside Community Center’s Greenkeepers program and has begun rethinking the landscaping at 96th Street. “We’re switching out plants that double as a food source for rats,” the BMA said. “The goal is to make the area less inviting.”

But it’s clear that plant swaps alone won’t be enough. The BMA is calling for a multi-pronged approach that includes structural changes to the subway plaza to eliminate underground burrowing areas and prevent re-infestation. “This likely requires close coordination with NYC Transit,” Genn said.

Council Member Gale Brewer, who has been active in addressing the issue, echoed the urgency in a recent press release. “Rats are overrunning street tree beds and the Broadway Mall medians,” Brewer said. “I have joined many of you in reporting rats to 311 seen at the West 96 Street portions of the Broadway Mall, destroying many new plantings.”

Brewer confirmed that Parks Department exterminators are scheduled to address the 96th Street infestation this week. Her office is also working in coordination with Parks, NYCHA, and local nonprofits to tackle similar issues in other areas, including Samuel Bennerson Park on West 64th Street.

In the meantime, Brewer emphasized the importance of reporting. “Please report rats to 311 and then share the complaint number with our office so we can coordinate with Parks and other relevant agencies on a plan of action.”