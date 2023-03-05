Sutton Place Suicide of 35 year old Woman in Car Using 5 Gal Drum of Deadly Chemicals

A 37 year old woman from downtown Manhattan was founded dead in a parked car on Sutton Place on Sunday, March 5 in what police are treating as a suspected suicide.

Sources said the woman was discovered unresponsive inside the back seat of the car with a 5 gallon drum believed to contain deadly hydrogen sulfide, a concoction that can be made by mixing common household ingredients that releases a deadly gas that suffocates a victim.

The woman was Ariel Campbell a resident of Spruce Street in downtown Manhattan, sources told Straus News.

It is the second tragedy to hit Sutton Place in recent weeks. The leveraged buyout king Thomas H. Lee also lived on Sutton Place a short distance from where Campbell was discovered dead in her car on March 5. Lee was discovered dead in his Fifth Ave. office on Feb. 23rd in what the medical examiner ruled was a suicide by gun shot to the temple.

A doorman who lived across the street, said the woman was wrapped in a sheet and taken away. Police did not officially release the deceased’s name pending notification of next of kin.

A local resident who gave his name as Nick said, “there was some kind of gas smell in the air.”

A police spokesperson said that aside from the deceased there were no other reported injuries. There was also a huge FDNY response to the incident. The FDNY did not return several emails seeking comment.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, call 1-800-NYC-WELL or text “WELL” to 65173.