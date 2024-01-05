Train Crash at 96th St. Station, Injures at Least 26, Disrupts Service on 1, 2, and 3 Lines

A north bound 1 train collided with an empty passenger train that was on the tracks near the 96th St station snarling service on the 1, 2 and 3 lines and injuring at least 26 people.

By the late afternoon of Jan. 5, subway service was still a chaotic mess with passengers being forced onto shuttle buses to get from 42nd St. to 96th St. where they could climb back onto the subway cars on the 1 and 3 lines that terminate at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. The 2 train was running on the 5 line on the East Side.

The MTA said the service changes will be in effect until additional tracks can be cleared and any necessary repairs completed. But officials were breathing a sigh of relief that nobody was seriously hurt in the incident that derailed both subway cars.

“Thankfully, there were no serious injuries,” said NYC Transit president Richard Davey. “Obviously, two trains should not be bumping into one another. We are going to get to the bottom of that.”

Early indications were that human error rather than equipment failure was to blame, but the investigation is ongoing.

Both trains derailed and subway service on the 1, 2 and 3 were shut down on Jan. 4 while the 26 injured passengers were brought to Mount Sinai West. Smoke was wafting into the derailed cars containing passengers and some said they thought the initial bang was an explosion.

“I was crying I was really scared,” one passenger named Evelyn told NBC News 4. Firefighters had to pry open subway doors on the train packed with passengers, which was tilted on its side after it derailed.

Both trains were on northbound tracks. One had been taken out of service after vandals pulled emergency brake cords. Four MTA workers were resetting the emergency brakes when it began rolling forward at a slow speed just as another 1 train packed with about 300 passengers was leaving the station.

“The two trains were traveling northbound leaving 96 St Station at slow speeds at which time the trains bumped into each other and both derailed,” Davey said.

The crash triggered a massive response of police, firefighters and EMTs who began to evacuate about 300 passengers shortly after the crash around 3:04 p.m. on Jan. 4. Subway stations both uptown and downtown on the west side were thrown into chaos.

The MTA is advising people to check http://mta.info to see further service interruption details and alternatives