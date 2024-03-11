Undefeated NYU Women’s Basketball Heads to Final Four of NCAA Division III Playoffs

NYU Women’s Basketball is on a roll.

The stage has been set for the Final Four round, which will take place in Columbus, Ohio following their win over Scranton University in the Elite Eight Division IIIU playoffs.

The NYU Violets will face the Transylvania University Pioneers on March 14 for a chance to advance to the finals.

This is not the first time that the Violets have met the Pioneers as they fell to Transylvania in the Elite Eight round in the 2022-2023 season. Transylvania then went on to win the National Championship. This year, both NYU and Transylvania are undefeated heading into the Final Four; giving one team the opportunity to advance to the championship, and giving the other their first loss of the season.

If NYU defeats Transylvania, they will take on the winner of the matchup between Smith College and Wartburg College. Smith held a 25-3 record throughout the regular season, and Wartburg a 25-2 record.

In NYU’s regular season, they were able to record many impressive statistics to earn them their dominant record. The Violets averaged 81.1 points per game while they held their opponents to only 54 points per game. Their leading scorer is senior Natalie Burns who averaged 14.6 points per game, outscoring graduate student Morgan Morrison by just .2 points per game.