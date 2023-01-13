Upper East Side Native Sworn in as NYS Supreme Court Judge

Making Supreme--The voters have spoken as the 303,163 New Yorkers cast their ballots in the November 2022 election elected upper East Side native Sabrina Kraus a Justice of the New York State Supreme Court. And on a balmy Wednesday afternoon in January 2023 she was sworn in by Justice Judith Gische. Both judges, at different times, were Housing Court Judges, Civil Court Judges, and now Justices of the Supreme Court. Gische was appointed to the Appellate Division, and retired in December 2022. In addition to her service on the court, Judge Gische is remembered for her decision in the tabloid-y divorce of NY’s then-Mayor Giuliani, when he was divorcing his second wife, Donna Hanover. It was Gische who banned Giuliani’s then-girlfriend, Judith Nathan, from Gracie Mansion where Guiliani, Hanover, and their two children resided. The ban was effective while the Guiliani children lived there as a family. After the divorce, Giuliani married Nathan. By the time they divorced, Judge Gische had long-since moved on from Supreme Court and its Matrimonial Part, and Judge Michael Katz was the judge on the acrimonious Giuliani-Nathan divorce.

Justice Kraus’s in-person swearing-in ceremony -- the first since Covid --was held in the newly named Paul G. Feinman Ceremonial Court Room 300. A plaque outside and a picture of him inside the court room are a testimonial to Judge Feinman who passed in March 2021. At the time, he was a justice on the Court of Appeals. Special thanks to Justice Deborah Kaplan, Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for the Courts of New York City for the naming of the court room in honor and memory of Judge Feinman.

The Ceremonial Court Room was called to order for the induction. And family, friends, colleagues on the bench, lawyers community leaders, elected officials, and political supporters were there as were her husband, parents and three children stood as Judge Gische administered the oath of office. Former Congress Member Carolyn Maloney, one of Kraus’s first and most committed supporters on her judicial journey, sat with the family. Everyone was congratulating Maloney on the announcement by Jennifer Raab, Hunter College President that Maloney will spend the Spring 2023 semester at Hunter College where she will be Eleanor Roosevelt Distinguished Leader in Residence at Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute.

Before becoming a judge in 2006, Judge Kraus practiced with law firms specializing in real estate law. In 1964, her parents, Abby and Jacqueline Setareh, came to America where Judge Kraus was born and raised on the Upper East Side. She was educated at Birch Walthen, Colgate University and Cardozo Law School where she graduated in 1991.

There was great pride at the podium-- which is usually the judge’s bench--as Sabrina’s husband, Craig Kraus, and three generations of the Setareh family--Sabrina, her parents, her three children (Corey Isaacs, Jason Isaacs, Mikaela Kraus)--surrounded her as the oath of office was administered. It was a proud and happy day.

Getting to Civil - Tis the time of year that judicial candidates in Manhattan start the process of seeking an open Civil Court seat. There are three open seats this year - Civil Court Judges Sabrina Kraus, Lisa Sokoloff and Dakota Ramseur were elected in November to Supreme Court. New York Civil Court is comprised of three parts - General Civil, Housing and Small Claims. General Civil cases are monetary in nature with litigants seeking monetary relief up to $50,000. Housing Part is for landlord-tenant matters and lawsuits involving the maintenance of housing standards. The Small Claims Part is for cases where litigants are seeking monetary relief up to $10,000. Litigants have the option to have their case heard by the judge presiding at the time the case is before the court, or by an attorney arbitrator.

In the last months I’ve met with some of the candidates who will be starting the process. Some may be reported out. Some not. But if past is prologue, we’re rest assured those who don’t make the cut this time will keep going through the process. Most don’t give up if they aren’t reported out and keep going for it. In the last few months, I’ve meet with some of the candidates who are seeking Civil Court judgeships - Since October 2021 Anna Mikaleva has been Principal Court Attorney to Hon. Jeffrey K. Oing, J.S.C., Appellate Division, First Dept., who now sits on the Appellate Division, First Dept. Earlier in her career, from 2011 to 2017, she was in the Law Dept., New York State Supreme Court as Senior Court Attorney assigned to Judge Oing. In between, she was Court Attorney in New York Supreme Court, Civil, and in the Commercial Division. She’s come full circle. More recently, Judge Oing was on the short list for appointment to New York State’s Court of Appeals.

Andrea R. Krugman has been with the law firm of Weiss & Rosenbloom, P.C. since 1997, and has served as an Arbitrator in the Small Claims Court since 2015. She has Certification in E-Finance and E-Law from NYU since 2001 and received Certification in Basic Mediation Training in 2016 and Advanced Certification in Divorce Mediation Train in 2021. Both from New York Peace Institute.

Since 2019, Allison Greenfield has been Principal Court Attorney to Justice Arthur Engoron, Supreme Court. From 2013 to 2018, she was Senior Counsel, Special Litigation Unit, New York City Law Dept. Prior to working in the court system, Allison was an associate in a law firm.

Terence W. McCormick is Partner with the law firm Mintz & Gold, LLP where he represents clients in First Amendment and copyright cases, employment disputes, and commercial litigation matters. He has been a litigator with the firm since 2004. Earlier in his career he was Law Clerk, U.S. Court of International Trade, and was a litigation associate in a law firm. He has served as a Small Claims arbitrator.

Dana M. Catanzaro has been Partner at the Litchfield Cavo LLP since 2018. She litigates cases through trial as well as supervising and training associate attorneys, managing complex construction and property damage cases. Prior to becoming partner, she was an Associate and Counsel to the firm. She has practiced in law firms where she managed caseloads. In addition to other community service and volunteer activities, Dana has been a member of the City Bar Chorus (CBC) since 2007. In their “musical pro bono” mission, the CBC has staged concerts at senior residences, homeless shelters, nursing homes, among others.