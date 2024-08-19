1010 WINS Reporter Says Man Randomly Assaulted Her In Hudson Square

A reporter for the 1010 WINS radio station, Kelly Dillon, has put out a TikTok describing a vicious assault that reportedly happened to her in Hudson Square on August 15. The attack was apparently completely random, and police–who don’t generally release a crime victim’s name–confirmed they had a report of an incident occurring in the same spot where Dillon said she was targeted.

An unidentified suspect is at large, police told Our Town Downtown.

”A couple days ago, I was assaulted in the streets of New York City—randomly, by a man,” the 40 year-old Dillon told her followers on August 19. She then went on to describe her version of the incident in great detail. She said she had been leaving the radio station at around midnight, in the vicinity of Hudson St. and King St., and was intending to head home when she was reportedly attacked.

“I hear somebody running behind me, and so I glance over, and I see what looked like a man in the corner of my eye. It looked like he was jogging. Now, a lot of people jog in this area...it’s right on the West Side Highway, a popular running spot. So I moved over, to allow them to pass me,” Dillon said. “Next thing you know, I feel somebody grab a good chunk of my hair, and they grabbed it so tightly that they quite literally body-slammed me onto the pavement. It happened so, so quickly.”

Her adrenaline was rushing, she added. After the man ran away, Dillon reportedly started screaming for help. People responding to the calls informed her that her elbow was bleeding badly, she said. She was rushed by paramedics to Lenox Health Greenwich Village, a 24-hour emergency medical care facility, in stable condition.

In the caption to her TikTok video, Kelly said because she was a journalist with a 20-year career, women who have experienced similar assaults should contact her and tell their stories. “You can email me at kelly@kellydillon.com,” she wrote.