Adams Names Robert Tucker New Fire Commissioner, Succeeding Laura Kavanagh

Decades after he first volunteered as an FDNY summer intern, Robert Tucker was named the 35th fire commissioner by Mayor Eric Adams.

Accompanied by his 86-year-old father, Tucker was sworn in on Aug. 12 at the FDNY Academy. Adams appointed Tucker as the successor to Laura Kavanaugh, who stepped down after less than two years in the role. She was the first female commissioner in the department’s history and had butted heads with some of the top echelon as she tried to shake up the department. Her final day was Aug. 7 and she was given an emotional sendoff on her final day overseeing EMT promotions.

“We pass the baton to a young New Yorker, to a young person who believes that this is the greatest Fire Department on the globe,” Adams said. “We’re proud to be here today and announce Robert Tucker as the next fire commissioner of the City of New York.” Cardinal Timothy Dolan accompanied Adams at the swearing in ceremony where he was piped in by the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes & Drums.

During his speech at Monday’s ceremony, Tucker called public safety his “life’s work.” He began working a volunteer at the FDNY at just fifteen, working in the Manhattan communications office, then located off Central Park. Like his predecessor, Tucker had not actually worked as a fire fighter. He’s had a 25 year career as a private investigator and security analyst. But he had a long involvement with the FDNY Foundation and was given an honorary commissioner title.

As young volunteer, he said, “In between filing after action reports and filling cups of coffee, I became obsessed with learning how to map multiple fire alarms across Manhattan, which no one was really doing at the time,” he said. “I became absolutely captivated with the business of public safety because, well, what’s not to love? These people are real superheroes and I couldn’t respect them more.”

So, as his peers were off catching a double feature of Indiana Jones and Ghostbusters, he said, he was riding his bike up and down Lexington Avenue chasing Ladder 13 and Engine 22.

Growing up in 1970s Manhattan was “a pretty rough time, especially for firefighters,” he said. He booby trapping refrigerators and tossing items out of windows as heroes arrived on the scene. This anger and civic dysfunction, he said, struck a chord with him as he watched his heroes fight more than fires.

But today, he said, the landscape—or “firescape”—of NYC is changing. New challenges, like lithium-ion batteries, fentanyl and environmental conditions plague FDNY stats. This is something he’s honored to help solve, he said.

Tucker’s appointment was first reported by the Daily News on Aug. 11.

“You’re out doing the hard job. I’m here to make it easier and safer. And together, we’re going to bring the FDNY its best days,” he said. “Because the truth is, you want to see love? Go to a firehouse. You want to see bravery? Go to a firehouse. You want to see people who have each other’s back? Go to a firehouse. You want to see teamwork? Go to a firehouse. You want to see dedication? Go to a firehouse.”