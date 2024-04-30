Armed Suspect Shot Dead by Cops in Chelsea

An armed man being sought by a violent gang task force involving the NYPD and a Homeland Security was shot dead inside a store in Chelsea after a violent struggle broke out between the suspect and law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him.

The suspect, Devin Allen, 25 was rushed to a local hospital after being shot three times in what Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said was a “violent struggle” in which the suspect produced a .40 caliber pistol.

Allen was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers were searching for Allen and spotted him outside a store at the corner of 24th St. and Seventh Ave. He retreated into the store when members of the task force identified themselves and police, Kenny said and produced a .40 caliber pistol which police recovered at the scene.

The suspect “is very familiar to law enforcement in this community,” said Kenny, without providing any further details on his involvement with law enforcement beyond noting he was wanted in connection with a “violent assault” earlier in April.

”Members of the task force attempted to place him under arrest and a violent struggle ensued,” said Kenny.

A police Lieutenant who was part of the violent gang task force that attempted to apprehend Allen suffered a gash to his head and was treated at a local hospital and released.

The wild shootout took place shortly before 2:45 p.m.

A 26 year old male who was with Allen at the scene was also taken into custody, but had not been charged at press time. “We’re working through that,” said Kenny. “We don’t know if he was a witness or if he was with the suspect.”

The investigation is ongoing.