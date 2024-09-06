Bid on Exclusive Broadway Memorabilia at the Upcoming Broadway Flea Market

The 2024 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place on Sunday, Sept. 22, giving fans the chance to own one-of-a-kind items and experiences from their favorite Broadway shows.

There are three components to the event—tables with items for sale run by the casts of current and closed Broadway shows (taking place along West 44th and West 45th Streets), a silent auction in Shubert Alley, and a live grand auction in Times Square. The full event will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the live auction beginning at 5 p.m.

The Broadway Flea Market is an annual tradition run by and benefiting the nonprofit organization Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Each year, Broadway and sometimes even Off-Broadway shows put exclusive merchandise and experiences up for auction in support of the nonprofit.

Though the list is subject to change (with shows likely being added over the coming weeks), at least 20 shows (both on and off Broadway) are set to run their own tables at the Flea Market, with at least four recently closed shows being represented at a special Curtain Call table. Shows running tables include new hits like “Oh, Mary!” and “The Outsiders,” long-running fan-favorites like “The Lion King” and “Wicked,” and everything in between. The four closed shows announced as being represented at the Curtain Call table are “Lempicka,” “Illinoise,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Sweeney Todd.”

Online bidding in both live and silent auction lots has already begun, and can be accessed through the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction page of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS website . Sixty seven items are currently available for early bidding, 21 (all with starting bids of either $300 or $500) in live auctions and 46 (with varying starting bids) in silent auctions.

Items up for live auction lots at the $300 starting bid include getting your name and photo displayed on the marquee of the New Amsterdam Theater for five minutes (along with getting tickets to “Aladdin,” which currently performs there); a virtual meet-and-greet with Kristen Chenowith; and a prop contract from the closed musical “Gutenberg!” with the signatures of every special guest who appeared in the show (including the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Billy Crystal, and even Hillary Clinton), among others.

Items up for live auction lots at the $500 starting bid include: a trip to London on United Airlines and tickets to three West End shows; a chance to conduct the orchestra as they play the exit music for a performance of “Wicked,” opportunities to sit in the orchestra pit for shows like “Hamilton” or the upcoming “Gypsy;” a behind-the-scenes look at (and on-air interview during) one of Seth Rudesky’s recording stations for Sirius XM’s “On Broadway” channel; and a wide range of VIP ticket experiences at various shows performing (which often include opportunities to meet the shows’ stars, among other perks), among others.

Items up for silent auction lots range from signed opening-night Playbills, posters, sheet music, and more from current shows like “The Great Gatsby” or the recently-closed revival of “Merrily We Roll Along;” stage-used props and costumes, including Daniel Radcliffe’s signed converse from “Merrily,” or Sutton Foster’s skirt from the recent revival of “Sweeney Todd.” As of writing, the highest bid on a silent-auction item is $210 for Radcliffe’s signed converse.