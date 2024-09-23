Broadway Flea Market Draws Huge Crowds, High Auction Bids, and High Spirits for Charity Fundraiser

Even the most experienced regulars were surprised by the massive crowds at the Broadway Flea Market charity event held on Sept. 22.

“It’s incredible,” said Broadway performer Kara Lindsay, best known for originating the role of Katherine Plumber in “Newsies.” “I can’t believe how many people have come out, and they’re buying stuff and we’re donating so much money to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.”

While this meant great success in the Broadway Flea Market’s mission to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, it also led to shoppers feeling overwhelmed by the crowds. “There’s too many people, we need a new pandemic,” joked one attendee, while another compared the crowd-levels to Disney World, “but stinkier.”

The event took place along W. 44th and W. 45th Streets, with a silent auction in Shubert Alley and a grand auction at the end of the day in Times Square. The two streets were jam packed, between people in lines for tables and booths, and people in the long line for meet and greets with some of Broadway’s most popular stars, like Jordan Fisher.

“I’ve been going to and/or working the @BCEFA Flea for over 10 years now. Today was the first time I literally couldn’t move,” posted Marc Bonanni on X (formerly Twitter). “There was an entire half a street I simply couldn’t walk down. The flea has gotten too big for the current setup. I hope things can change for next year.”

Still, this did not stop the Broadway Flea Market from bringing the usual energy and fun fans have come to expect from the event. There is a sense of camaraderie that builds when strangers spend 20 minutes rifling through boxes of Playbills together—if one person is looking for a specific show, everyone knows to alert them when they see it.

People often find themselves walking away from the Broadway Flea Market with merchandise that cannot be found anywhere else, such as stage-used props and marketing materials—and that is not even including the items at the silent and grand auctions, such as signed sneakers worn onstage by Daniel Radcliffe which sold for $11,500.

Though many felt overwhelmed by the crowds, and simply were in awe of the prices items were going for at the auctions, shoppers and fans seemed thrilled with all of their finds, and are continuing to excitedly share photos of their hauls online.