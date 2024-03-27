Congestion Pricing Gets Final MTA Sign-Off, Remains Relatively Unchanged

Congestion pricing seems like a done deal, barring any surprise lawsuit victories by its opponents, after the MTA issued a final 11-1 vote in favor of the program. The only “no” vote came from Nassau County board member David Mack.

This means that 110 toll cameras, which will be scattered below 60th St., will be able to start collecting a $15 base levy. Large trucks will pay $24-36, while motorcycles will pay $7.50.Taxi drivers will have to pay a $1.25 surcharge in the zone, while rideshare drivers working for companies such as Uber or Lyft will pay $2.50. Low-income drivers can apply for a discount after the first 10 trips in a month. The plan is intended to raise $1 billion annually for the MTA to help finance $15 billion in proposed projects.

The MTA called its vote “historic” in a post on X.com, adding that the “program will reduce traffic in Manhattan’s central business district, reduce pollution, and provide critical funding for transit improvements.”

”This was the right thing to do,” MTA Chair Janno Lieber reportedly said after the vote. “New York has more traffic than any place in the United States, and now we’re doing something about it.”

Streetsblog reported that public comments lauding the tolling program outnumbered negative comments by 2-to-1. Fee exemptions or further reductions were lobbied for by a few groups, such as the New York Taxi Driver’s Alliance and the United Federation of Teachers. The Uniformed Firefighters Association also staged a protest at one of the public hearings, where they called for exemptions for their personal cars. Some car-owning Manhattanites living below 60th St. wanted an exemption present in the London model, which allows a 90 percent discount for residents that live within that city’s zone.

Many of the original parameters of the program remain unchanged, however.

One new exemption that did manage to make it into the final cut includes one covering municipal vehicles and some school buses. Drivers entering into the zone using the Queens-Midtown Tunnel or the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel can apply for crossing credits, which won’t apply to the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel.

The program is also facing lawsuits from the Staten Island’s borough president and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, although they are expected to be long-shot efforts. After the MTA’s final vote, Murphy claimed that the tolling program was “a blatant cash grab.” The MTA has called his complaints “baseless.” A hearing in that suit will be held next week.

As of now, however, the MTA expects the tolling cameras that have already been installed to start collecting revenue by June.