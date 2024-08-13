East Side Attempted Rapist Caught; Held On Rikers Is.

A 30 year old homeless man was arrested on Aug. 12 for the attempted rape two days earlier of a 19 year old woman on the Upper East Side a short distance away from Gracie Mansion.

Quincy Burks, who was said to frequent Carl Schurz Park, is accused to coming up behind the woman as she was walking home on E. 90th St. near East End Ave, shoving her to the ground and attempting to rape her. An alert doorman heard her cries and scared off the suspect on the night of the attack on Aug. 10 at around 1:12 a.m.

A surveillance video was circulated the following day and police noticed the picture of an individual captured on surveillance video leaving a public storage facility on E. 93nd St.

Police said he was seen leaving Carl Schurz Park at approximately 1:15 a.m. heading toward the scene of the sexual assault on the young woman around 1:18 a.m.

The Daily News reported that a hero doorman, Hector Mateo, heard her cries for help from his nearby building and saw an individual fleeing the scene. He gave chase before bringing the woman who was bleeding from her arms and face to his apartment building on E. 90th St. where police arrived a short time later.

At the arraignment for Burks, prosecutors said that Burks pulled down the victim’s pants, exposing her buttocks and inserted his fingers into her vagina. But he was apparently scared off by the intervention of the doorman.

Police said they saw the victim enter a public storage facility around early on the morning of August 10 around 10:12 a.m. and that he had a unit there registered in his name. The attack took place some 12 hours, suggesting Burks was using the facility for makeshift lodging.

Following the hearing, Burks was remanded into custody on Rikers Island, prosecutors at the district attorneys office said.