Sixty firefighters responded to a blaze that required three people to be rescued from the second floor of a five story apartment building in the East Village.

Two residents had to be transported to Cornell Weill Medical Center by EMS.

A third victim who was evacuated refused medical attention at the scene.

A FDNY spokesman said the alarm was received shortly after 6 pm on Jan. 11 and the blaze was extinguished by 7 pm.

The cause of the fire is “under investigation,” the spokesperson said.